Justice-as-a-Service - As Envisioned By Phil Sokowicz

Phil Sokowicz (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The "customer-first" principle has always been a winning one. Since companies recognized that the only way to truly thrive, was to appeal to the customer's emotion – and that the most effective way to do this was to show that they truly are on their side – the principle has become a must for every entrepreneur.

But Phil Sokowicz sees the situation a little differently. Yes, it is a principle with numerous promises, but how it is being practiced is far from ideal – instead of putting the customer first, companies make use of loopholes to screw them over.

And it has become even more of a problem since it is now increasingly easier to feign this "concern" for the customer, only faking it to gain trust, making ads around it, but never really practicing it.

Phil Sokowicz believes, however, that the solution, at the same time, lies in the same principle. Yes, it can be a means to exploit, but it can also be the way to return the power to the customers.

What is J-a-a-S

J-a-a-S, also known as Justice-as-a-Service, is simply a legal justice system that aspires to put great emphasis on customer's legal rights and exercise these rights through the use of both expert human inputs and custom algorithms.

What this means is that the failings of the customer-first system are reversed, at least in the ideal cases. Consider a scenario where a customer's legal rights are violated in disguise, say, by an insurance company. Most of the time, customers have no zeal, or means to fight back.

The Justice-as-a-Service system, as envisioned by Phil Sokowicz, seeks to get rid of these constraints by not only providing the means but also the zeal.

Who is Phil Sokowicz?

Phil Sokowicz is a thirty-year-old entrepreneur who began his successful e-commerce platform at nineteen, while his studies on International Management.

Like all great entrepreneurs, Phil's success only served to make him more interested in finding and remedying societal ills that are way due to a solution.

And not long, along with a friend, he realized that there was indeed a huge flaw in a critical aspect of Germany's life insurance policies, and right as he set about to create a solution to this problem, his J-a-a-S vision was born.

Justice-as-a-Service, the Blueprint, the Future

When customers realize that they indeed have a system – in this case a service – willing to correct previous errors and instead give them the advantage, the possibilities are endless. Again, not just for the customers, but for the entire economy as a whole.

Phil Sokowicz and his version of the J-a-a-S system provides customers with a process that helps them get a clear vision and pathway on how to benefit from their health insurance policies while providing risk assessment protocols, probable payout calculations, and an overall blueprint that human attorneys can employ to arrive at maximal output.

The net benefit of this is an increase in efficiency, a redirection of power back to the little guys, and most importantly a re-solidified belief in the “customer-first” system. And thanks to this, maybe – just maybe – customers can breathe and feel on top for a while.

