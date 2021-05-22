Good entrepreneurs like ‘JDC’ are pretty hard to find these days. Good entrepreneurs are pretty hard to find these days in the world, especially the ones don’t just want to mess around with business organisations and corporate world.

The corporate world is so full of bosses and there are people all around who are trying to exploit someone or the other.

In this world full of entrepreneurs who are of no value, we present you Jorgedian Dihigo Caro, an individual who is not only capable of keeping track of his entrepreneurship skills but also practising them in order to improve his society and make this economy a better place.

Jorgedian Dihigo Caro, AKA ‘JDC’, is a 31-year old entrepreneur from Cuba who has grasped the entrepreneurial strategies quickly. He has shown his prominence in the entrepreneurial space across Cuba and UAE. Today he owns his own businesses in Havana and Dubai. Moreover, today he is a PR manager in one of the leading aesthetics and wellness clinics in Dubai. The willingness to make a change and the profit made by some smart investments urged him to open his own Boutique hotel in Havana as well.

“Make it something you’ll be proud of at the end of it all. This is the reason why I want to share all my positive values and experiences as I was working deliberately to become not just an independent entrepreneur, but also a recommended role model for others to follow.”

True to JDC’s nature, it is indeed true that he simply does not belong to the category of entrepreneurs. It is his job to successfully contribute to the establishment of other organisations, helping out individuals or companies to formulate perfect strategies.

His dream is to not just become one of the top ranking entrepreneurs in UAE and Cuba, but also to be known as an entrepreneur who invests smartly and captures the true essence of the market.

Apart from being a just an entrepreneur, Jorgedian is also a rising Instagram influencer, inspiring audiences with his unique and engaging content and has become a known personality across social media platforms. Moreover, his lifestyle and physique has inspired many people too.