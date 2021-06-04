Life coach and entrepreneur Shawn Singleton, II recently released his transformative guide to self-empowerment and personal growth, Brick by Brick: Reshape Your Thinking! Singleton draws upon years of research and his own experiences to offer a standout self-improvement leadership strategy.

Brick by Brick challenges readers to consider their past choices and whether they’ve been living intentionally. Singleton points out that we often develop preferences and goals without understanding the core reason behind them. His work cultivates that sense of intentionality and purpose alongside time-tested leadership skills. Brick by Brick is designed to build incrementally by answering common questions like “How can I maintain financial success?” and “How can I make better decisions in my life?”

The Brick by Brick Framework introduces the “Yes I A.M.” Leadership Principles, a set of guidelines that stand for “Yes, I Acknowledge, Assess, Adjust, and Maintain.” These four key points represent the path to becoming a more effective leader in both personal and professional roles. The program uses the motto “You LEAD, We FOLLOW” to emphasize its flexibility for all types of people.

Singleton uses the 2020 pandemic as a relatable example to highlight core principles. For most, the COVID-19 crisis ushered in a period of great personal upheaval and uncertainty. However, in the stillness of quarantine, many were able to reconnect with their passions and rediscover their true natures. The isolation brought on by the coronavirus gave people the opportunity to eliminate distractions and evaluate their lives, which mirrors the core concepts presented in Brick by Brick.

Through this lens, Singleton’s work can be adapted to fit a variety of different ages and backgrounds. From children as young as 12 to adults in their mid-thirties, Brick by Brick contains insightful lessons that teach readers how to chip away at external limitations in order to become their fullest, most complete selves.

Brick by Brick received top reviews upon release with readers noting Singleton’s unique ability to connect with a broad range of people and provide strategies that “will be helpful and impactful for many.” In fact, that universal applicability is one of the core tenets of Singleton’s method. Instead of forcing readers to embrace a rigid program, Brick by Brick encourages the audience to explore their own personal circumstances and how to change individual tendencies into sustainable, productive habits.

Brick by Brick: Reshape Your Thinking is available for purchase on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold. Supplemental materials, including a lifetime leadership course, and leadership workshops can be accessed on Singleton’s website.

Shawn Singleton, II is an author, life coach, speaker, husband, and father of four with a calling to help others realize their potential as leaders. He is an executive contributor for Brainz Magazine, where he coaches youth and young adults about how to manage the influences in their lives. Singleton can be found online at https://reshapeyourthinking.com. When he isn’t writing, speaking, or coaching he enjoys exercising, cooking and spending time with his family.