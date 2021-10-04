Dealing with trauma can be a very challenging ordeal. However, asking for help from the right people can make the experience a lot easier and bearable. Life reclamation coach Emily Cleghorn is an expert who helps clients rise above any suffering.

As someone who had experienced a fair share of adversities, she, too, embarked on her own healing journey. Because of this, the life reclamation coach has an intimate knowledge of the challenges her clients are facing, which allows her to better connect and empathize with them.

On top of having a deeper understanding of her clients, what makes the impressive individual stand out is her commitment to providing a safe space for everyone. She prioritizes making clients feel entirely accepted as to who they are and not feel ashamed about their past. At the same time, she finds a way to hold them accountable and face their responsibilities head-on.

Furthermore, she uses and offers a customizable program that meets clients wherever they may be in their healing journey and guides them to meet their desired outcomes. This one-of-a-kind approach paves the way for creating the lasting change that these people are looking for in their lives.

The majority of her clients are women who are coping with life after a traumatic childhood. She helps mothers who do not wish to pass on their burden to their children. The life and health coach teaches these individuals how to break the cycle of distress and suffering. The incredible woman guides these poor souls on how to let go of their baggage and walk into a brighter future.

Aside from conducting coaching sessions, Emily Cleghorn has aided numerous people by sharing her expertise in writing. She has penned the enlightening book Rising from the Ashes: How to Reclaim your Life after a Traumatic Childhood, which outlines her framework for overcoming childhood trauma. In addition to that, it teaches readers how to break the chains holding them back and stepping into their real purpose. She is also a keynote speaker and has imparted her knowledge in various speaking engagements.

When asked about what motivated her to pursue her craft, she meaningfully shared, "I have had a vision since I was a child of helping kids like me. But, I didn't know what that meant until building my own brand became a possibility. Now, I'm on a mission to end the cycle of generational childhood trauma."

Emily Cleghorn has become a beacon of hope and a pillar for individuals who have been carrying their trauma for a long time. In the future, she sees herself helping millions of women and leading them to become the best version of themselves. The life reclamation coach hopes to expand her enterprise and build a holistic women's health clinic with several locations across Canada. But most importantly, she remains steadfast in her goal of inspiring her clients and helping them realize that they are not alone and that help is accessible.