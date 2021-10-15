Ever wonder if there’s more to psychotherapy than the conventional route? And what about healing in general – ever wonder if there are more ointments for our mental scars than we know?

Karen Whelan certainly did. Throughout her life, this Irish woman has traveled a long, winding road, one that eventually led her to what she believes is her true calling in her career. And it all stems from one thing: healing.

She now focuses her career upon helping others achieve what she has. Today, she teaches others to embark on the journey towards self-love. And she believes that none of this would work as effectively as it does now if she hadn’t learned how to overcome her own past hurts and trauma herself. Because she learned the importance of valuing oneself, she now aspires to teach others the same.

And that’s why Karen Whelan became the Soulution Therapist.

Channeling Her Personal Experiences after Tackling Childhood Trauma

A huge contributor to Karen’s passion as the Soulution Therapist is her difficult childhood.

“My childhood was extraordinary, in that it offered me many painful lessons in which I had to find a way when there was no way, and move through pain, suffering, and trauma,” Karen said.

Growing up, her father abused her both sexually and physically. And it was this cycle of violence that led her to think that she didn’t deserve love. This snowballed into a deep hatred for herself, which evolved into something ugly as the years went by.

She attempted suicide at the tender age of 14. And because she didn’t see the value in herself and her body, she developed a tendency to objectify her own body through a promiscuous lifestyle.

Karen packed her bags and left for France at the age of 17. There, she took on a job as an au pair. It was during this period in her life when she had her first encounter with spiritual healing. She had crashed her scooter and was badly injured. But when her employer, a spiritual healer, placed her hands on Karen, Karen got better.

“That was my first moment seeing the divine working through another,” Karen said.

A Change in Perspective

Karen’s time in France changed her life in more than one way. She got pregnant and then returned home. However, 3 weeks before her delivery date, the father of her child left. Karen found herself gazing up at another mountain to climb. She was too young – 19, to be exact – and faced the seemingly insurmountable task of raising a child on her own.

Or so she thought.

“But Aaron [my son] came along, and he birthed within me this unconditional love that healed my torn heart, awakening my redemptive heart,” Karen admitted. She began to realize the role spirituality had always played in her life, and how she was always drawn towards this aspect.

Thus began her journey towards healing.

Karen worked on viewing herself more compassionately. She realized that through all the pain, her life eventually brought her home to herself. She couldn’t run away anymore. She knew she needed to face her pain and to heal the hurts she had been carrying on her back all those years.

“This led to my training as a psychotherapist,” Karen explained. “But ultimately, it awakened profound spiritual experiences that brought me to love myself for all that I am.”

Eventually, this newly-found love for herself brought her inner peace. She found the strength to confront her father. Today, Karen and her father have mended their relationship.

How the Soulution Therapist Came to Be

Despite her experiences with the spiritual, Karen didn’t immediately utilize this aspect in her career until much later. Initially, she went to college and majored in social care. She worked at a residential home designated to house children who experienced domestic abuse – something close to her heart.

The children often flocked to her. They felt seen; they knew they were understood. And she longed to spend more time with them, to help them in a more personal way, but her job scope was confined to certain limits.

That was when she realized she wasn’t reaching people in the way she wanted to. Therefore, she subsequently pursued a career in psychotherapy.

She loved it. She loved the beauty of psychotherapy and mastered the art of it all during her six years in school. But she also had a nagging feeling that, perhaps, becoming a psychotherapist wasn’t going to provide the answers she wanted.

Karen was an intuitive person. She was deeply in touch with her own compassion. And she wanted to reach out to people outside of the set framework psychotherapists have to obey.

Hence, the birth of the Soulution Therapist.

Karen now works with the old and young alike. What she does is simply sit with her clients and listen. And with her compassionate, intuitive point of view, she attempts to see beyond their stories. The Soulution Therapist channels various aspects like psychotherapy, tantra, and oracle board readings to help her clients heal.

Loving Oneself is the First Step

Karen believes that her inner drive to reach out to others stems from both her trauma growing up and an insatiable hunger to be more than who she initially believed she was. All she needed to do was to take that first step. She needed to love herself.

As she aptly describes: “My life experiences have given me the passion to show others the way through pain, so they can see their brilliance and not be enmeshed in a disempowering story.”

Today, the Soulution Therapist strives to reach people not only in Ireland but globally. She wants to let people know that loving oneself will open doors. It’s something we cannot go our entire lives without.

In our own lives, it’s important to know that pain does not diminish our self-worth. If anything, it should show us our humanity.

Like Karen Whelan, we, too, have the right to acknowledge our worth. Only then will we be able to achieve our fullest potential.