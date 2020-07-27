If you own a rental property, you want to make sure that your tenants and their belongings are safe. Not to mention the fact that a secure property is far more attractive to tenants. Keyless locks are becoming increasingly popular for their security features as well as a number of other great benefits.

No more lockouts

If you don't have a key, you cannot misplace it. It's as simple as that! As the landlord, you don't need to worry about providing your tenants with keys and making sure that you get them all back should your tenant move out. Keyless locks come in various forms. Some include keypads while others can be operated from your smartphone. So, now all your tenants need is a code rather than adding even more keys to that growing keychain. You also will not need to worry about the possibility of duplicate keys. For example, if your current tenant moves out, you would normally need to replace or rekey the locks on your property for the new tenant. With keyless locks, this is no longer the case.

More secure

If you ensure that your property is as secure as can be, it will be that much more appealing to tenants. Your property will be in demand since this is known as quite an attractive feature. Unlike regular locks, keyless varieties are far less vulnerable to picking and bumping. Only a professional locksmith with specialized tools can work around these systems should you experience any problems like forgetting your code. Just like keeping burglars from entering the property, these locks can also help prevent children or those with special needs from exiting the property without supervision.

Controlled access

Keyless locks with programmable codes allow landlords to provide the new tenant with a new code and deactivate any codes from previous tenants. This means that there is no need to worry about extra keys 'floating' around or being forced to replace or rekey the locks every time a new tenant moves in. Not only will you save tie and money, but your tenants will always feel safe in their new home. In many cases, these codes can even be changed remotely which means that, in the event of any kind of dispute, you have ultimate control in terms of accessing your property.

Wide variety

There are so many different types of keyless locks available today and this ensures that they cater to the needs of every property owner. They vary in terms of price and features so it really comes down to what you are looking for in a lock.

When shopping around for keyless locks for your rental property, it's not the kind of decision you should rush. It's important to consider all of your options and get professional advice from your local locksmith. Not only will your locksmith be able to provide you with all the details you need on each type of keyless lock, but they can also perform the installation for you. Professional keyless lock installations are strongly recommended since a poorly fitted lock may experience excessive wear and tear or may not offer as much security as it should.