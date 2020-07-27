There comes a time in every proper owner's life when the locks on your doors might need to be replaced or rekeyed, The question that so many people end up asking is which option will suit their needs best? Each of these solutions will offer unique benefits and it's important for homeowners to understand these benefits as well as their needs.

What is the difference

Firstly, it's important to understand the difference between rekeying and replacing a lock. Replacing a lock is fairly straightforward, The old lock is removed and a new lock is fitted in its place. It is important that the new lock is chosen correctly so that it fits properly in the space that was allocated to the previous lock. Rekeying locks means that you will not need to have the lock replaced but rather the key pins inside will be replaced to fit the shape of a new key. Any old keys will no longer work so it will have much the same effect as a new lock.

When is rekeying best?

Rekeying is usually done for security reasons. In other words, if the lock is still working well and there are no signs of damage, you may want to have it rekeyed. Rekeying means that old keys will no longer work so this is great if you are a landlord or if you have recently bought or started renting a property. If you lose your keys, you don't necessarily need to go to the trouble and expense of replacing all your locks. You can simply have them rekeyed instead. It's also a handy option for those who don't like the idea of carrying around multiple keys and would rather have one key to open multiple doors. Provided the locks are all similar enough, they can all be rekeyed in a master key system.

When is a lock replacement best?

While rekeying is an affordable and convenient option, there are some cases that call for a replacement. Firstly, if your locks are old or damaged, they might not offer you as much security and they should be replaced with new locks. If your old locks are easy for intruders to pick or bump, you could also be due for a security upgrade. Intruders have become familiar with picking older locks since these systems are usually significantly more simple than newer models. Also, if you want to rekey your locks to benefit from a master key system, you might need to replace one or more locks so that they operate using the same type of lock.

With criminals upping their game regularly, it is important to get professional advice when the time comes to replace or rekey any of your locks. A professional locksmith will be able to provide you with details regarding various types of locks as well as recommendations regarding options that will best suit your needs and budget. Always use a reputable locksmith whenever you need locks installed, rekeyed or in the event of a locksmith emergency.