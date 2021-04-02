When you have a locksmith emergency, you need to know that the professionals you call are trustworthy. There are so many out there who claim to be the best that it's difficult to know which one really is. Here are some tips to help you choose the best locksmith Toronto has to offer.

Near you

The first thing you need to do is make sure that the locksmith you wish to hire is available in your area. When you run a search online for locksmiths, you will undoubtedly find several adverts at the top of the search page. These paid adverts may not lead you to the right service provider. So, take note of the locksmith’s service areas before you contact them.

What are your options

Your options will depend on the problem. For example, if you have lost your keys, you might want to replace the lock or simply have it re-keyed. If the lock is damaged, it will need to be replaced. If your key is damaged, you might be able to have another one cut. Knowing your options is important so that the locksmith does not force you into the most expensive solution.

Identification, insurance and license

Your locksmith should be licensed and insured. They should also be able to provide you with identification upon arrival. If they do not meet these three criteria, you should definitely look elsewhere. Remember, insurance is not only to protect them, but also you. Should any damage occur, you need to have peace of mind that it will be corrected at no cost to you.

Do your research

Take the time to research the Toronto locksmith company before hiring them. This is easy thanks to online resources and forums. All you need to do is type the name of the company along with the word 'reviews' and check out the results. If there are too many complaints against the company, this is a red flag and you should look elsewhere.

Get an estimate

Before you allow them to perform any work, make sure that they are able to provide you with an estimate. Remember, an estimate is just that, an estimate. The work might be slightly cheaper or a little bit more expensive than originally quoted. This can usually occur if additional damage is discovered during the repair process.

Response time

Make sure that they are able to assist you right away. If you need to wait longer than an hour, you should call a different locksmith. Locksmiths are usually available 24/7 and they should be able to provide you with a response time over the phone.

If you are struggling financially, don't be shy to ask your locksmith about payment plans too. Many locksmiths offer such plans since they understand that emergencies often occur when least expected and funds may not be readily available when they do.