Meet Uconsulting's Umair Chaudry, a logistics powerhouse created in 2020. Since he was ten years old, Umair has been learning the techniques of the trade from his family. His uncles, the founders of Sahi Trucking, Iqbal and Yousef Chaudry, arrived from Pakistan and promptly took Umair under their care. Nothing was granted to him; he worked hard and earned every advancement. Umair quickly established himself as an expert in his field. After successfully managing 14 trucks in 2018 his boss offered to start a new company with him.

Shark Logistics was founded by them both. Chaudry claims he had a great time with the company and learned more about the industry, but he also realized he had a lot more potential to improve. The company was lost after a mishap and an 11-car crash that resulted in one fatality, and Umair was back to square one. Umair founded UConsulting in his flat in 2020, with zero dollars in his business account and all of the information he had accumulated during his life.

He intended to set a new benchmark in his area, knowing that over 80% of new enterprises in his industry fail. To assure the success of Uconsulting, he combined all of his abilities at Shark Logistics with the values instilled in him by his uncles. With the support of marketing initiatives and social media, he built a client base that stretched from New Jersey to Georgia, including well-known companies such as On Point Logistics and Easy Movers.

Uconsulting surged by more than 1400 percent in just four months. His strategy is repeatable and effective. He doesn't believe in shortcuts because there is no substitute for honesty and hard effort. Uconsulting is also committed to charity and philanthropy, hosting a weekly drive that donates 10% of its profits to the community's homeless. Umair helps bring exposure to their situations through his organization Dreams Of Privilege by offering food and essentials whenever he can.

As they continue to grow and share their formula, the company's YouTube channel has gained thousands of views. Umair pledges to constantly help by sharing his story in the aim of making trucking firms safer and more efficient.