Lohri is a traditional winter folk festival celebrated in India by people specifically in the North zone on January 13th annually. Families gather around large, teaming bonfires to celebrate the passing of the winter solstice. Rabi crops are primed for harvest as farmers look forward to a new season. In Punjab, the festival is celebrated by eating sheaves of roasted corn from the new harvest, preparing 'Lohri Ki Thaali', decorating homes, Bhangra and Gidda performances by the ladies, and applying henna on hands while enjoying the warmth of the fire and friendly spirit. Lohri 2022 Food Recipes: From Sarso Ka Saag to Pindi Channe, 5 Authentic Punjabi Dishes for 'Lohri ki Thaali' (Watch Videos).

Henna or Mehndi holds a lot of cultural significance in Indian traditions. It is used for beauty and healing purposes. Many elaborate rituals were built around the practice of applying Mehndi to the skin during festivals. Likewise, the female relatives of the family also apply mehndi on their palms to add oodles of joy to the festive celebration of Lohri. From attractive finger Mehndi styles to beautiful Mandala Mehndi design patterns, we have curated very creative and prepossessing Mehndi ideas exclusively for Lohri 2022: Lohri 2022 Fashion Ideas: Let Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Help You Pick The Right Outfit For This Festival.

Watch Latest Arabic Mehndi Design For Lohri 2022

Amazing Mandala Mehndi For Ladies

Latest Finger Mehndi Idea For Lohri 2022

Lohri Special Bangle Full Hand Mehndi Pattern

Instead of using dye or other chemically infused Mehendi, try using Lemon and sugar or apply mustard oil which will release heat that will help the Mehendi to become darker. Pick the design which will best suit your hands and celebrate the passing of winter days. Here's wishing everyone a bright and cheerful Lohri 2022!

