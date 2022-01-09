The traditional festival of Lohri is around the corner and folks, especially in Punjab, are looking forward to celebrating it. It's essentially marked as a harvest festival and is celebrated on the longest night of the year known as the winter solstice. While Indians are maybe aware of this festival, it's primarily celebrated in the northern region. It's usually celebrated with bonfire, song, and dance and ladies deck up in their traditional avatar to mark this beautiful occasion. Lohri 2022 Greetings: Celebrate the Punjabi Folk Festival With Lovely Wishes, Images, Quotes & SMS!

There's no right fashion for Lohri. While one is supposed to wear all the black colour outfits on Sankranti, Lohri has no such beliefs. You can put on your pretty Anarkalis or even sarees or maybe a salwar suit for this big night and get ready to celebrate with your loved ones. The spirit of the festival is what matters in the end and hence, what you wear, shouldn't really hold you down. Yet, if you are looking for some right outfit inspiration for this festival, we have curated a list of ideas from our Bollywood beauties.

Keep scrolling to find just the right piece of ethnic wear that will help you dazzle on this special occasion. Lohri 2022 Food Recipes: From Sarso Ka Saag to Pindi Channe, 5 Authentic Punjabi Dishes for 'Lohri ki Thaali' (Watch Videos).

Sara Ali Khan's Outfit with a Cape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Alia Bhatt's Golden Colour Lehenga Choli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Janhvi Kapoor's Pink Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Kriti Sanon's White Sharara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kiara Advani's Bright Green Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kangana Ranaut's Simple Salwar Kameez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Indo-Western Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

On that note, here's wishing all our readers a very happy Lohri in advance!

