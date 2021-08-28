Jennifer Cohen (IG @therealjencohen) is a nontraditional marketing strategist and brand builder for emerging health, wellness, and lifestyle brands. She is the CEO of Suprema Group, a management and advisory agency that creates new revenue streams, and forms strategic partnerships to bring exposure to companies.

Suprema Group provides professional guidance, management, strategic and advisory services for individual and corporate brands, both emerging and large. The Company specializes in health, wellness and lifestyle brands and works to create top and bottom line growth for its clients through partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions and other business combinations which leverage and optimize goodwill. Suprema is selective in its choice of clients, selecting only those that meet the criteria for expansion. Considerations include market perception of the brands, as well as positioning and long term goals. The Suprema process involves a deep dive into their client’s history, culture, product offerings, business strategy and other key metrics. The findings are laid up against existing and potentially new target markets in order to evaluate opportunities. Suprema largely works behind the scenes, empowering it’s client’s team members. Past and current clients include: Weight Watchers, Muscle Milk, BLK Water, Tru Niagen, Celsius, Loews hotels, HyperIce, Fastic App and many others.

Their work has been featured in Forbes, People, Business Insider and Market Watch.

Their CEO, Jennifer Cohen, first rose to prominence as a fitness guru and bestselling author. She went on to create her first company called No Gym Required. Their most famous product was their signature weighted toning shoe called NGR, which helped burn up to 50 % more calories compared to a traditional shoe. The shoe sold millions of pairs and was later acquired by a big brand. She later became the cofounder of Hot 5, a fitness app that consisted of 5 minute workouts that was later acquired by Weight Watchers in 2015. Recently, Jennifer took the stage and delivered a Ted Talk called “The Secret To Getting Anything You Want” which went viral garnering millions of views. She is currently working on her 4th book which will be about her philosophy on Success and Getting What You Want in Life.