Do you think 2021 has not been a very good year of your life? Has wiping off the year 2021 from the calendar been on your mind? You tried to stand firm on your resolutions but it didn't work well too. If you’re nodding your head in unison, then welcome to the group. What if, we tell you that if you eat some specific fruits on New Year Eve, then chances are that 2022 can be the luckiest year for you and your family! It's not a wisecrack statement.

Placing different kinds of fruits on the dining table attract good energy and Chi. In Feng Shui, great attention is given to symbolism, colours, and numbers of fruits. Many people believe that round fruits usually bring good health, fortune, and luck throughout the entire year. Here's a list of the top five fruits which symbolize luck and are often used in Feng Shui applications. New Year’s Eve 2021 Party Cocktail Recipes: From Peppermint Bark Mimosas to Poor Liza, Tipsy Cocktails To Keep the Spirits High for HNY 2022.

1. Mangoes

Mangoes (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

Mangoes symbolise sweetness and strength within the family. Its sweet taste lingers on and it attracts more positivity. The fruit also represents the colour of money.

2. Pineapple

Pineapples (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Pineapples hold great significance in Feng Shui applications and often symbolise luck and wealth. This is because the Hokkien word for pineapple, “ong lai”, sounds similar to “prosperity comes your way”.

3. Apples

Apples (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Apples are associated with health and peace, and this fruit is considered very auspicious due to its vibrant red colour. As apple sounds like the word “peace” in Chinese, the fruit also symbolizes harmony.

4.Oranges

Oranges (Photo Credits: File Image)

The orange color symbolizes gold and its round shape is believed to bring prosperity and great fortune. It is important to have 9 oranges or any other citrus fruit like lemon to be placed in the kitchen or living room for attracting prosperity. Oranges are also believed to ward off bad luck.

5. Watermelon

Watermelons (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

The seeds of Watermelon represent prosperity and abundance. Aside from bringing prosperity, it is also good for the body’s wealth.

As per the rules of feng shui, all of these fruits should be placed adhering to their symbolic meaning and specific energies. So whenever you go for your new year's shopping make sure to include these fruits in your list.

