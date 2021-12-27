New Year 2022 is almost here. People look forward to a happier year full of good luck, prosperity and peace—plan for a healthier lifestyle and changes to make for a better tomorrow. New Year traditions are different in every country. Therefore, how you celebrate the new year depends highly on which part of the world you are in. It is often greeted with traditional foods and drinks that can bring luck and prosperity to people. LatestLY has curated a list of food items that can bring you luck in the New Year 2022. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2022: From Mango to Watermelon, 5 Fruits That Will Bring Good Luck, Positive Energy and Prosperity in the Coming Year.

Curd

Curd is the most valuable curative food believed to bring good luck. Many people have a spoon of curd before starting any new work. In the new year, people mix curd and honey In a variety of food with a belief of bringing good luck.

Curd (Photo credits: Facebook/Little biologists)

Cakes

A cake is an integral part of every celebration, either baked at home or bought from the market. It is believed that eating cakes in the new year bring good luck and prosperity.

Cake (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Green Vegetables

Eating green vegetables like spinach and cabbage is very important for good health. They symbolize wealth and purity and hence are believed to bring good fortune. Also, having gone through the corona pandemic, it is imperative to build strong immunity and metabolism. Therefore, having many greens in 2022 will prove to be very beneficial.

Green Vegetables (Photo Credits: hippopx)

Dairy Products

As per religious belief, dairy products like ghee and milk are considered to be pure. Therefore, they are believed to bring prosperity and wealth in the coming year.

Dairy Products (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Oranges and Tangerines

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C. Therefore, it is vital to maintain a good immune system. Also, according to Chinese traditions, golden fruits like these are considered to be lucky. The fruit tangerines represent wealth, and orange represents good luck.

Oranges and Tangerines (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Each festival has its own significance, and every celebration comes with good food. Indulge in such foods this new year that brings you good luck, wealth and prosperity in the coming year. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2022!

