Mahmoud Sattari, the cruiserweight K-1 Krush world champion and the only Iranian title holder in this field. He just made an official announcement that he is strategizing a precise action plan to participate in the reputable martial art tournaments.

Sattari who is a gold medal holder in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 2017 and silver medal holder in the Asian Beach Games in 2014, told our reporter the following:

“I have come to Japan with a back pack of experience. Although, the experience is not good enough for someone who is among the few best Iranian legionnaires, present in the martial arts world. I believe a person is earning knowledge (or growing), in every second, minute and hour of his life. Even defeating the two Japanese champions in the first round and earning the world title in K1-Krush did not satisfy me and I felt like there was no one to confront me.”

Sattari believes that he’s at the highest climax of his readiness and he’s prepared to sign a contract with the reputable organizations such as K-1, Glory, and the ONE Championship. He is stating in this regard:

“I’m not far away from the world Class-A organizations championship belt. I am at my very best mental and physical condition and I am constantly training. I’m ready to fight in a very reputable organization and I will prove to everyone that there is no one out there to fight me in ONE Championship, Glory, K-1 and K-1 Krush organizations.”

Sattari started Kickboxing at the age of six under his brother‘s supervision. He registered 20 title fights in the Iranian national championship under his name. He was a member of the Iranian national team in Kickboxing and MuayThai and ultimately immigrated to Japan in 2020 when he was invited by a Japanese gym. He states:

“The gym caused me a lot of problems at the end of my contract and as a result, I did not want to extend my contract anymore and preferred doing the training on my own. Presently I am very active independently in Japan UFC gym. I have been receiving a lot of offers from all over Japan, but I have not made the final decision yet. Presently I’m focusing on the Ota Team and ready for the best offer to come.”

MahmoudSattari is not the first Iranian athletic who is active outside ofhis country because of the financial problems and the assistance.He declined taking about the above mentioned issues when asked himthat, but instead, he said:

“That he’s not used to talk about the past butonly the future.”

Sattari had previously got the championship title in heavyweight from M1organization and participated in International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA)and World Association Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO).

He is known as “The Butcher” in the world of martial art.This title name has been given to him by his fans and his specialstyle in knocking out his opponents.His opponents consider him very wise and witty and he has a way to reactto any move.The martial art experts believe that he is very dominant mentally infighting and knows precisely how to react during a fight.His team members also believe that has a bright future ahead of him and heis only at the starting point of his path to the glory.