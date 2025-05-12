May 11, 2025, Special Days: May 11, 2025, is marked by several significant observances across cultures and causes. It is Narasimha Jayanti, celebrating the fierce incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and Chhinnamasta Jayanti, honouring the powerful and fearsome aspect of the Divine Mother in Hinduism. The day also coincides with Mother's Day, a global celebration of maternal love and sacrifice. In the U.S., it marks the beginning of National Women's Health Week, promoting awareness around women's well-being. India observes National Technology Day, commemorating technological advancements and the 1998 nuclear tests. Pesach Sheni, or the Second Passover, is observed in Judaism, offering a second chance for those who missed the first. Additionally, World Ego Awareness Day encourages self-reflection and mindfulness around ego and personal growth. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 11, 2025 (Sunday)

Narasimha Jayanti Chhinnamasta Jayanti Mother's Day National Women's Health Week National Technology Day in India Pesach Sheni World Ego Awareness Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 11, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:06 am on Sunday, 11 May 2025 (IST)

6:06 am on Sunday, 11 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:05 pm on Sunday, 11 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 11 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sabrina Carpenter Lana Condor Sudheer Babu Adah Sharma Pooja Bedi Frances Fisher Andres Iniesta Laetitia Casta Thibaut Courtois Salvador Dalí (11 May 1904 – 23 January 1989) Cory Monteith (May 11, 1982 – July 13, 2013) Natasha Richardson (11 May 1963 – 18 March 2009) Richard Feynman (May 11, 1918 – February 15, 1988) Saadat Hasan Manto (11 May 1912 – 18 January 1955) Blac Chyna Ammy Virk Sadashiv Amrapurkar (11 May 1950 – 3 November 2014) Karan Tacker Saurabh Chaudhary

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 11

Bob Marley Death Anniversary: 11 May 1981 (age 36 years), Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Florida, United States

