May 29, 2025, Special Days: May 29, 2025, is marked by a variety of special observances across the globe. It is Maharana Pratap Jayanti (as per the Hindu calendar), honouring the valiant Rajput king. The International Day of UN Peacekeepers pays tribute to those serving in UN peacekeeping missions worldwide. History buffs may note it as the End of the Middle Ages Day, while adventurers celebrate Mount Everest Day, commemorating the first successful summit in 1953. Health awareness is promoted through World Digestive Health Day, and quirky food holidays like National Biscuit Day, National Coq Au Vin Day, National Snail Day, and National Alligator Day add a fun and flavourful touch to the date. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 29, 2025 (Thursday)

Maharana Pratap Jayanti *Hindu Calendar International Day of UN Peacekeepers End of the Middle Ages Day Mount Everest Day World Digestive Health Day National Snail Day National Coq Au Vin Day National Biscuit Day National Alligator Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 29, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:00 am on Thursday, 29 May 2025 (IST)

6:00 am on Thursday, 29 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:11 pm on Thursday, 29 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. President Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian chess grandmaster Mel B, English singer Riley Keough, American actress Annette Bening, American actress Nicolas Pépé, Ivory Coast footballer Pankaj Kapur, Indian actor David Burtka, American actor and chef Anupriya Goenka, Indian actress and model Surbhi Jyoti, Indian actress Sreenath Bhasi, Indian actor Shweta Gulati, Indian actress Anand Tiwari, Indian actor and director Vijay Patkar, Indian theatre actor Tobin Heath, American soccer player

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 29

Prithviraj Kapoor Death Anniversary: 29 May 1972 (age 65 years), Mumbai Dennis Hopper Death Anniversary: 29 May 2010 (age 74 years), Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States

