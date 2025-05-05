May 5, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date

May 5, 2025, Special Days: May 5, 2025, is a day marked by a rich mix of cultural, health, and educational observances around the world. In the United States, it is celebrated as Cinco de Mayo, honouring Mexican heritage and the historic Battle of Puebla. It is also National Astronaut Day, National Cartoonist Day, and National Hoagie Day, recognising achievements in space, art, and food, respectively. Globally, the day highlights important causes such as World Hand Hygiene Day and the International Day of the Midwife, both promoting health and well-being. Japan celebrates Children's Day (Kodomo no Hi), focusing on the happiness and growth of children. Additionally, May 5 includes Revenge of the 5th, a playful nod to Star Wars fandom, and UN Portuguese Language Day, celebrating the global Lusophone community. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 5, 2025 (Monday)

Sita Navami Bagalamukhi Jayanti Masik Durgashtami in May 2025 Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5th to 9th) Cinco de Mayo in the United States World Hand Hygiene Day International Day of the Midwife Children's Day (Kodomo no Hi) in Japan Great Lakes Awareness Day Melanoma Monday Museum Lover's Day in the United States National Astronaut Day in the United States National Cartoonist Day World Cartoonist Day National Hoagie Day Revenge of the 5th UN Portuguese Language Day Children's Book Week (May 5th-May 11th) Deaf Awareness Week (May 5th-May 11th) National Concert Day in the United States

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 5, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:08 am on Monday, 5 May 2025 (IST)

6:08 am on Monday, 5 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:02 pm on Monday, 5 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Karl Marx (5 May 1818 – 14 March 1883) Adele Henry Cavill Chris Brown John Rhys-Davies Michael Palin Gulshan Kumar (5 May 1951 – 12 August 1997) Raai Laxmi Manohar Lal Khattar Neelesh Misra Guru Amar Das (5 May 1479 - 1 September 1574)

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 5

Napoleon Bonaparte Death Anniversary: 5 May 1821 (age 51 years) Naushad Death Anniversary: 5 May 2006 (age 86 years), Mumbai

