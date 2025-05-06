May 6, 2025, Special Days: May 6, 2025, is marked by a mix of meaningful and light-hearted observances. In India, it commemorates the Punyatithi (death anniversary) of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a progressive ruler renowned for his efforts in social reform and education. Globally, it's World Asthma Day, dedicated to raising awareness about asthma, a chronic respiratory condition affecting millions worldwide. International No Diet Day promotes body positivity and challenges societal norms around dieting and body image. In the U.S., National Nurses Day and Teachers’ Day celebrate vital professions, while Childhood Depression Awareness Day highlights mental health. Fun observances include National Beverage Day, Crepes Suzette Day, Foster Care Day, and Tourist Appreciation Day. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 6, 2025 (Tuesday)

Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi International No Diet Day National Nurses Day in the United States World Asthma Day National Teachers’ Day in the United States Childhood Depression Awareness Day National Beverage Day National Crepes Suzette Day National Foster Care Day National Tourist Appreciation Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 6, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:07 am on Tuesday, 6 May 2025 (IST)

6:07 am on Tuesday, 6 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:02 pm on Tuesday, 6 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Motilal Nehru (6 May 1861 – 6 February 1931) Naomi Scott George Clooney Sigmund Freud (6 May 1856 – 23 September 1939) Baekhyun Shahana Goswami Vindu Dara Singh Gagan Narang Tom Bergeron Gabourey Sidibe Roma Downey Dani Alves Mateo Kovačić

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 6

Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Death Anniversary: 6 May 1922 (age 47 years), Mumbai Edward VII of the United Kingdom Death Anniversary: 6 May 1910 (age 68) Buckingham Palace, London, England

