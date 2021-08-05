A healthy mindset is not something one is naturally born with. Instead, one has to go through a journey of ups and downs before finally achieving it. For social media New Jersey-based fitness model, nutrition coach, and motivational influencer McKenzie Rae, better known as Kenzie, it took her 25 years to overcome the pain that haunted her through her teenage years. Today, she is creating an impact by empowering others to develop a stronger perspective based on her principle to strive for “progress not perfection.”

Kenzie is recognized for her efforts in helping others overcome personal, mental, and physical obstacles by strengthening their mindsets using a variety of techniques. Her widely used phrase, “progress not perfection,” has motivated and empowered countless individuals to strive to establish small vital changes. The coach has gained over 35,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares growth resources and valuable opinions on progress, self-improvement, and nutrition. She also inspires audiences on TikTok, amplifying the belief “Your only limit is you.”

Contrary to what many people would think, Kenzie spent many years of her life being bullied. She wasn’t always the strong pillar she is today. Kenzi has had her fair share of trials and tribulations before finding peace and overcoming depression and social anxiety. Throughout her high school years, Kenzie suffered from the judgment of her peers. She recalled that she would eat in bathroom stalls, isolate herself on many occasions, and avoid public speaking and social interactions.

But with time came the courage to face everything that hurt her in the past, and Kenzie eventually found her voice. Twenty-five years later, she is doing everything her past self would find ironic. Kenzie now loves being in front of the camera and helping others overcome their pain through her story. Gaining knowledge and confidence throughout her journey, Kenzie is on a mission to empower others through positivity and her compelling narrative.

Additionally, Kenzie created her page called Raw File Project, where she provides followers with inspiring, unique, and motivational posts to help them foster a healthier outlook in life.

Kenzie amplifies the power one has when one stays true to oneself. It takes time to truly discover one’s genuine self and courage to show it to the rest of the world, but Kenzie believes that the journey is worth it. Furthermore, she explained that individuals should focus on silencing the negativities in their minds to arrive at a healthier perspective, equipped to make a more significant impact and change others’ lives. “The best way to help others is to help yourself,” Kenzie shared.

“There is no reason why you cannot feel like the best and most real version of yourself while still having realistic ideations for improvement,” said Kenzie. “Sometimes, the most beautiful things are found in madness, and the ugliest things lie in the beautiful,” she added.

Kenzie was able to build her brand amid her journey to self-love and growth, and she wants to inspire others to do the same. “If I can do it, so can you. There’s no such thing as perfect, so don’t tell me there’s nothing you’d like to be more positive.”