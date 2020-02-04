Meet Dre Prada, a Well Rounded Artist From Scarborough Toronto!

Dre Prada (Photo Credits: File Image)

With influences from Drake, Future and Nav, Dre Prada’s main goal is to connect and motivate people through his music. It's about so much more than money. It’s about that crazy adrenaline rush, it's about connecting people, it’s about lifting other communities up as well as your own, its about sharing and listening stories. Being surrounded by his full team of producers, his Jamaican and St. Lucian roots remind Prada that being international is something that comes easy to him. Dre Prada to date has released 3 Eps titled Who is Dre Prada? In 2018, Can't You See The Ring in 2019 & Prada Everything in 2019,2020?

The EP Prada Everything has two feature artist first from New York Stunna Gambino who assists on track 7 “Skip” & track 11 “Spaceships” Malachi also from Toronto adds his touches. The album has a total of 11 tracks total 31 minutes.”Like Me” which was released early 2019 with a lyric video is a song that shows were Dre Prada places himself as an artist in the future and his second single “Grind Like This” which was also released late 2019 shows that Dre Prada is willing to work hard to be respected as a good artist in the industry. The single is also set to have a music video release early 2020.

Prada Everything Clean Bonus version was released January 21, 2020, The EP is all that Dre Prada is proud of, and he wants to share his experience of being a teenager and capturing the moment while doing it with his fans that have been supporting him on his journey. Dre Prada has done over 40 live shows and concerts across Canada opening up for bigger artist like Offset, Lil Tjay, Polo G has brought him to the attention of being a younger artist on the rise coming from Toronto. Let's wish Dre Prada aka D’Marco Francis good luck as he plans his own headline tour across Canada summer 2020.