Sharon is a highly respected International best-selling Author as well as a seasoned Business Executive, Entrepreneur, Growth Strategist and Success Coach.

She is passionate about helping people grow their business faster than the competition by giving them financial freedom, and the choice to live the life they deserve. With her Speaking and Coaching programs, she gives people the voice to share their story and help others grow themselves and their businesses. Sharon is the Director of 9 companies and her professional achievements have been recognized by winning over 37 industry awards. She is world renowned for her strategies on business growth, sales and marketing, coaching and speaking, self-development and accelerated psychological transformation.

For more than 20 years Sharon has worked, travelled, consulted and taught internationally, speaking to and motivating thousands of people in Australia, New Zealand, England, France, Italy, United Arab Emirates, USA, and Canada on how to create wealth and financial success.

Sharon’s achievement and motivational programs plus articles published in newspapers and magazines nationally and internationally, have made her a sought after speaker and consultant on the international stage.

She is the international #1 best-selling author of the book “How To Grow Your Business Faster Than Your Competitor” and her latest book “Extraordinary Women in Franchising”.

Sharon is accredited with the American Board of Hypnotherapy and the Time Line Therapy® Association as a Master Practitioner, Coach and Trainer.

She lives in Queensland, Australia with her husband John.