After spending a decade in the corporate world within the construction and design industry, Melanie became a certified Executive and Life Coach, a Licensed Integrative NLP Practitioner, and a Licensed and Certified Practitioner in Rapid Transformational Therapy. Melanie offers support as an EOS Implementer® and Business & Mindset Coach. She focuses on elevating professionals both individually and within their business. Her mission is to be a catalyst for professionals looking to achieve freedom, joy, and fulfillment while enhancing their performance and making a meaningful difference in every area of their life.

We got a chance to Interview Melanie. Read till the end to learn key takeaways.

What motivated you to start Melanie Anne, LLC? How did the idea come about?

After nearly a decade in corporate America as a full-time road warrior, I found my career journey and personal journey running parallel to one another. I felt like I was living two lives, often giving up something to take something else on - eventually finding myself frustrated and burnt-out.

In the Middle of my corporate America Journey, I began to look at the problems of corporate America and within all businesses as a massive opportunity to help people understand that the secret lies in the internal heart and belly of the organization, not anyplace else. Companies are just large humans.

At that moment, I looked back at everything I had done in my career. I immediately saw a need to help professionals within the construction, design, and building materials industry grow in themselves and their careers and strategically help entrepreneurs and corporations at a deeper level overcome foundational challenges hindering them from results.

What do you attribute your success to? Is there a trait you have or a person who helped you along the way?

I look at it as a term I use to describe a way of life, not a goal or destination I have to hit. I attribute that success to a combination of people, grit, grace, hard work, a lot of faith, and my unrelenting drive to always reach for next-level growth. I have had inspiring mentors and coaches at every milestone in life who have taught me self-belief and have reminded me daily that resilience is a gift, not a curse. Most importantly, I have a family who has not once given up on me and continues to support me with love and honesty in everything I set out to do.

When times get tough, what would you say motivates you to keep going? To not hit the snooze button and to keep fighting for your goals.

I am motivated to achieve things others deem just not possible. I have been described as an out-of-the-box thinker, non-conformist, and blazer of new trails my entire life. Over the years, my relentless drive to look at things differently and to challenge the status quo has manifested into some fantastic opportunities. Yet, that same spirited ambition has also presented challenges and frustration along the way. I have been put down for being too ambitious, not patient enough, and wanting to achieve what others don't deem possible through ways they do not understand. It has created doubt, fear, and loneliness, but it has also been my biggest motivator to push through and succeed.

Is there a type of marketing that has worked amazingly for Melanie Anne, LLC? If so, how did you stumble upon it?

The most important marketing tool I have is being visible and being authentic. Vulnerability is hard. Being visible and authentically telling my own story has been my most powerful marketing tool and the main conduit to my clients. So many of my clients can relate to their journey through pieces of my own. Authenticity and being honest are vital for my business to exist and grow. My network has not only championed the story behind Melanie Anne, but they also believe in it and show up often with referrals or new connections to support.

What are the three best pieces of advice that you would give to anyone starting a business? What do they need to know from the very beginning?

Mindset matters.

Most of us as entrepreneurs are high-achieving professionals. We have a deep desire to make lasting, positive changes in all areas of our life. Yet, we, like everyone else, often have limiting beliefs or recurring thought patterns holding us back from achieving our fullest potential and goals. Getting to the root of those beliefs and repatterning them to serve our goals better has a tremendous impact on entrepreneurs' growth. Positive thinking, affirmations, setting goals, and training your mind significantly impact how you show up and achieve as a business owner.

Accept failure as part of the process.

My CEO at a former company I worked for used to say, "fail forward fast." I thought failure in those days was hard to stomach – then I started my own business. The sooner you realize you will fall on your face 100 times and need to get up 101, the more the process will feel like a flow, not a resistance. Don't be afraid to fail. It is a necessity of the process – I thought at one time I could be the first one to start my own company and not experience failure – oh, how wrong I was. I still fail often and learn a lot through trial and error, yet I know it is all part of making me better.

Be kind to yourself

Starting a business is one of the hardest things you will do. Self-love and giving yourself grace are essential. Surround yourself with people who remind you of this. If you do not have a support system, who will champion you, reach out, join a group, network, and find people who have gone through this. Like everything else in life, it is always easier to navigate a journey with a guide and someone who has perspective from when they weathered something similar.