Shauna Zitron, CHC, CLC (@shaunazitron) is the founder of Breast Cancer Health & Life Coaching. She helps breast cancer patients and survivors navigate through their breast cancer journeys. Her own experience as a breast cancer survivor allows her the ability to empathize with her clients and fully comprehend their anguish, frustration, treatment decisions, working or job loss while battling cancer, “scanxiety”, and the many challenges of the disease, from diagnosis through survivorship.

Fear of cancer recurrence is a frequent topic of discussion in Shauna’s Breast Cancer Health & Life Coaching sessions and is a serious concern for most breast cancer survivors. Shauna’s clients are able to work through their fear of recurrence and find much needed support, relief and solace through her guidance. As a fellow breast cancer survivor, Shauna highly appreciates the opportunity to get to know her clients and is honored to shepherd them on their path to greater awareness and acceptance of their current health situations. In addition, Shauna coaches those with various breast cancer health concerns, including men, women at high risk or with a family history of breast cancer, and loved ones of breast cancer patients and survivors. We are all Warriors in this together.

We are all warriors in this together.