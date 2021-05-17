Brendon Shanil is a Sri Lankan Millionaire who owns leading international businesses and brands in the world like RB Organization. He is also an investor who is passionate about investing in the world stock market. There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life beautiful for others. Brandon’s background illustrates just how passionate and talented he really is.

Making a donation is the ultimate of solidarity, it is not about making a donation, it's about making a difference. This generous gentleman recently donated 1 Million KRW to a South Korean boy band called EXO. The donation was received by EXOPublicity, which has been an active source to raise funds on behalf of EXO. Exo is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul, which was founded in 2011 and debuted in 2012.

According to EXOPublicity, this donation by Brendon Shanil was a huge support for their fundraising. It helped them to reach the final target of the digital fundraising and, it is now 100% completed. Furthermore, EXOPublicity highlighted that it is the biggest donation they have received so far. They shared that “Since there are people like Brendon Shanil who finds more joy out of giving joy to others.” We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.

We got 1000$ from @BrendonShanil as he reached 10k followers😱😱 huge help for our fundraising & biggest amount so far we got by any deal. With this EXOPublicity digital fundraising is 100% complete. Now we will focus on physical. Thank u @BrendonShanil for the 1000$ &/@flurbnb https://t.co/Wprfzc2Pai pic.twitter.com/ic2emAioEO — EXOPublicity - To9ether with EXO (@EXOPublicity) May 15, 2021

This donation will motivate them to work hard on their goals. He is ready to giveaway more in the future. At a very young age, Brendon has done work far beyond his age. In fact, he already holds the keys to his own empire. He has founded a number of companies including Rich Kids Sri Lanka, RB Organization and others.

Brandon is a successful entrepreneur, who believes in giving back and this is what makes him unique. He is one of those young entrepreneurs who had been focusing on building foundations for a successful career. Brandon shared that “You have two hands, one to help yourself and the second to help others.”

Individuals like Brandon are not only a joy to interact with and to be around, but also he is an inspiration. The best way to thank Brendon is by following him on Twitter and Instagram. Most people already know that it’s better to give than to receive. Keep in touch with him to know about the latest giveaways and donations.