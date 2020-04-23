‘More Than Just A Celebrity Fiance’: Meet Boss Lady Roberta Moradfar

Roberta Moradfar (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Roberta Moradfar has made headlines for being the fiancé of Martin Lawrence but she is so much more than just that. Beauty Entrepreneur, Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist and Practitioner are just a few of the many hats she wears. Moradfar, has a very inspirational story of how she went from working at Taco Bell at the age of 14 to opening her own medical spa, Efface Aesthetics in the heart of Santa Monica, CA.

She held her grand opening in December of last year. The medical spa creates rejuvenated, naturally contoured appearances through expert facial sculpting and aesthetics. Their services include Botox, Lip, Cheek and Eye Fillers, skin treatments and laser hair removal. Their vast clientele list includes celebrities, models, and working actors who entrust their beauty needs to her skilled, yet delicate hands. They specialize in natural results when it comes to enhancing facial features using Botox and fillers.

Working hard isn’t anything new for Moradfar. She had a passion for working hard at an early age to the point that she forged her birth certificate to get a job at the age of 14. She wanted to provide for herself and help take the burden off her parents. Growing up in Willingboro, NJ, she watched both of her parents work full-time. Due to the fact that they both had to spend a good amount of money to commute to NY for work, it was hard for them to always make ends meet. Moradfar and her younger brother grew up with financial hardships and even went periods of time without electricity. That was her motivation to create a better life for her family and herself.

Ever since she was young, Moradfar had a passion for helping people. She enrolled in college at Rutgers University to study Sports Medicine but when she couldn’t afford the second year of tuition she had to leave and move back home to refocus. That’s when she got into nursing school. Upon graduating from nursing school, she got a job working as a laser and aesthetics nurse for a well-known company. She developed a love for making people feel more confident as well as helping them boost their self-esteem. That inspired her to launch Efface Aesthetics along with her partner Dr. Cambre in 2016.

Moradfar holds a Masters degree in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science from Drexel University. She also has over 11 years of expertise in cosmetic medicine. Roberta is a member of the International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Nurses as well as Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She is a Board Certified Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and is currently licensed in the state of California and Texas. In addition to that, she is a part of CANS (Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialists), a small yet unique group of nurses that have demonstrated high levels of skills in their expertise in plastic surgical nursing. Roberta has made several television appearances on nationally syndicated television shows such as “The Doctors” and “Judge Judy,” demonstrating her aesthetics expertise. For more on Moradfar, check out her website and social media below.

Website: www.effacebyroberta.com

Social media: @effacebyroberta