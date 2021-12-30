Whether it is about going to the office, shopping, going to a party or weddings, a dash of makeup changes everything. And when it comes to new year's ever, marking the last day of the year 2021, there is nothing less than full-on glitzy, smokey eye makeup that's going to cut it. But for the coming NYE party, even if it is a virtual one, if you are looking for some easy makeup tips to try at home, by yourselves, we have your back. So, no matter what the coming year holds for us, you can walk into it looking like a TOTAL snack that you are. Check out some of the best new year's eve makeup tips:

Eye Shadow Before Foundation

Most women often apply eye shadow only after applying foundation, but it is wrong to do so. Because applying eye shadow after foundation increases the chances of spoiling the base. So keep in mind that always apply eye shadow before applying foundation. Lucky Food for New Year 2022: From Curd to Oranges, Food To Bring Good Luck and Have Happy New Year.

Primer is MUST

The primer keeps your makeup in place for many hours. It makes the surface of your face smoother as well. So why forget it for the new year's eve party. Primer is not a moisturizer, so moisturize the face before makeup. Apply primer 10-15 minutes after applying moisturizer.

Apply The Right Shade of Foundation

Many women often make this mistake while buying foundation and choose the one different from their skin tone. Always choose a foundation of colour that matches your skin and looks natural. To test the colour, first, try applying foundation around your jawline area.

Make Lipstick Long Lasting

After applying lipstick, place a tissue paper over it. Then apply powder on it and then remove the tissue. In this way, your lipstick will stay perfectly in place for the whole day.

Smokey Eye Makeup

You go for a classic smokey makeup for your eyes. Having smokey eye makeup can change your whole look. All you have to do is use the right eye palette with the perfect amount of smudging.

Don't Forget The Eyebrows

Along with eye makeup, it is also important that your eyebrows are in shape. If you want your makeup to look perfect, then first comb your eyebrows with a clean mascara spoolie. Then shape the eyebrows with a brow pencil or eyebrow palette.

Last but not the least, post your new year's eve party do not sleep without removing your makeup. Sleeping without removing makeup can be harmful for your skin as it clogs the skin pores preventing it from breathing.

