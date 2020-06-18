North Carolina Day Spa Owner Kim Lassiter Still Flourishing During Pandemic

With all of the commotion erupting in America during the course of this year, from the pandemic to the protests, soon heaps of people will be running to the spa to relieve stress and retreat from negativity. Kim Lassiter provides the perfect location for folks to be pampered and pleased at her “Katura Day Spa” in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Katura Day Spa” provides services for clients including full body waxing, message therapy, and special treatments such as chemical peels. Kim Lassiter obtained her education in cosmetology to become a certified aesthetician from Aveda Institute in 2017. She developed a keen interest in cosmetology after retiring from her position in an information technology sales department.

Unfortunately, the pandemic stemming from COVID-19 has had a negative impact on Lassiter’s business. In early March of this year, a court mandate forced “Katura Day Spa” to temporarily cease the regular flow of business. Lassiter explains that the employees working at her spa do not have a payroll but instead make their money off of commission. She has hired two other aestheticians and a massage therapist, each of whom the pandemic has taken a serious toll on. Currently, “Katura Day Spa” is again operating at normal business hours; however, some of her old clients have refrained from receiving spa treatment out of fear. Although business has lowered, many regular customers still return to the spa for services. Lassiter has always maintained her professional responsibility by making sure that her spa conforms to hygiene mandates, and she believes that the sanitary nature of her facility should alleviate any client’s potential fear of germs.

Lassiter mentions that the clientele at “Katura Day Spa” consists primarily of African American men and women. As an African American woman herself, Lassiter faces the discomforting consequences of being a mother to two sons. She also has two grandchildren, and every day she worries about how the tense social climate could impact her offspring. Lassiter has taken the initiative to both join and become active in an organization called MOBB (Mothers of Black Boys). The organization hosts events in New York, and it continuously fights against the injustices that black youths endure.

Kim Lassiter prides herself on educating clients as soon as they walk into the front door of “Katura Day Spa.” She thinks it is crucial that clients have a general understanding of everything pertaining to makeup, skin care, and even the specific ingredients that will work most effectively on a client’s skin. Lassiter is committed to the goodwill of her spa and strives to maintain a tranquil workplace. “Katura Day Spa” generally receives positive reviews, and it is utilized by many repeating customers. Lassiter states that her spa roughly receives about 120 customers a month. Moving forward, Lassiter would like to transform “Katura Day Spa” into a medical spa. She is now studying to obtain her massage therapy and body work license at Southeastern Institute where she will be graduating in March 2021. She would also like to formulate her own skin care line using the products which have benefitted her personally for the past two years. Lassiter’s clients have informed Lassiter that they are interested in purchasing products from her skin care line because they truly admire the effects these products have had on Lassiter’s skin. Be sure to check out “Katura Day Spa,” and be on the lookout for the nail bar that Lassiter has vowed to open next year in North Carolina!