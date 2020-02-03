Pizza on a Ring! Domino's Releases Special $9,000 Pizza Slice Engagement Ring for Valentine’s Day 2020

Domino's Pizza engagement ring (Photo Credits: Domino's Pizza )

If you call pizza your bae then you may want to gift partner something with related to it. Domino's Australia will be giving a 'pizza' encrusted ring engagement to a lucky couple this Valentine's Day. You can slide the ring made out of 'cheese' and 'pepperoni' rubies designed by Domino's on your woman's finger. The ring has a total diamond weight of more than one carat and is quite expensive. And those who love pizza, it may be difficult to resist the ring as it looks read to eat with its 18-karat yellow and white gold base other than 'topping' of diamond 'cheese' and 'pepperoni' rubies. While pizzas may be known for being affordable, this one is valued at $9,000. Pizza Delivery Boy Spits on Food Before Delivery in Turkey, Faces 18 Years of Jail (Watch Video)

Domino's Chief Marketing Officer Allan Collins was quoted as saying, "How many great love stories have started over a slice? How many awkward dates have been saved by the arrival of the pizza delivery? Pizza is made to be shared with the ones we love, so this year we want to honour that with something really special and help create the greatest, if not the cheesiest, proposal ever."

Pizza Lovers Everywhere!

To stand a chance to win the ring, applicants have to submit a 30-second video explaining how they would include a Domino's pizza in their romantic engagement. You can check the details on their website. Collins also said that the winning couple would receive catered pizzas on their wedding day. Entries close on February 12 and the winner will be announced secretly.