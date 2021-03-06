When people outgrow their careers, or any season in life for that matter, they start to become restless and anxious, and start the process of envisioning themselves in a different place in life. Whether that be transitioning from their current career to entrepreneurship or packing their bags and changing their zip code, they start pursuing something more aligned with what internally feels right to them. However, one of the biggest obstacles humanity faces with any massive life transition like this, is that we are bombarded by a variety of internal struggles that manifest themselves primarily as fear and self doubt. Musician turned influencer Radikal Hughes is no stranger to these internal struggles, nor is he a stranger to change, and he is now on a mission to elevate people’s mindsets and prove to them that high risks often lead to high rewards.

Dan Hughes, professionally known under his stage name as Radikal Hughes, is best known as an American songwriter, rapper, influencer, and humanitarian. Known for his commercial and progressive sound, Hughes was always considered by many of his peers within the music industry as ahead of his time. He is best known for his album Radikal Nation, which was internationally released near the end of 2015. The album featured numerous award-winning artists such as hip-hop duo GRITS, Da’ T.R.U.T.H., Rey King, Christon Gray, and many other highly successful urban artists such as Dee-1 Bizzle, Sevin, and Datin. The album was his most successful one released to date, but it also proved to be his final as Hughes decided to break away from the Christian Music Industry.

In the fall of 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic and in a year that was considered by many as one of the hardest hit years of their life, Hughes saw it as the perfect opportunity to transition and finally dive into his business ventures. Wasting no time, Radikal Hughes quickly launched his first ever syndicated podcast called The Radikal Marketer Podcast. With this new on-demand platform, Hughes has now been able to empower new content creators and influencers across the world, encouraging them to build their personal brand, find their clarity, and start building the business of their dreams online.

Radikal immediately followed that up by launching his mentorship program called “The Radikal Marketer,” where he now delivers weekly accountability, realistic strategies, and transparent advice to his mentees across the world. What has set Radikal Hughes apart thus far as a mentor has been his unique ability to tackle and simplify a variety of complex topics, compared to other gurus who use technical and systematic solutions that often result in information overload.

As an influencer, Hughes is proud to fully embrace his spirituality and is not afraid to “step outside of the box” to deliver inspiration to his followers, in a way that is very similar to other successful figures such as Rob Bell, Jay Shetty, Bill Johnson, and Danielle Laporte. However, when it comes to the business side of things, Hughes is often compared to business influencers like Gary Vaynerchuk and Grant Cardone, due to Hughes charisma and ability to personalize key business strategies on social media.

Radikal doesn’t take for granted the massive influence that he has on social media. Instead, he leverages that influence to host frequent live events on his Instagram and YouTube Channel, as an opportunity to speak life into his fans and build relationships with his followers. On these live events, Hughes is found to be very engaging and transparent about his feelings, thoughts, and perspectives on whatever topic is being discussed. His brand is rooted in three core principles, which are, awakening people to the greatness that resides inside of them, helping others to live their life to the fullest, and showing people the importance and the need to inspire others. Hughes said that, “I built my brand to help empower others and to guide them to find peace with who they are and how they want to express themselves.” Bottom line, the Radikal Hughes brand is the perfect blend of business infused with spirituality.

It should be noted that Radikal Hughes has never “officially” ruled out a return to the music industry; however, as of right now, Hughes is fully convinced that the impact that he is having right now far exceeds what he was doing before in music. This influencer and entrepreneur is fully convinced that the next generation is the future, and with rapid advancement in technology, the importance of knowing oneself, and knowing one’s purpose, has never been more important than today. Hughes hopes that as the years go by, his influence will continue to increase and that he can be remembered as a man who helped the world navigate life, helping each person find their clarity and true voice.