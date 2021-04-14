Are you thinking of launching your first business, but find the idea of it daunting? AXS CAPITAL, a company that helps businesses with the tools to start and grow as entrepreneurs. It is re-inventing entrepreneurship and has created a new model for funding early stage startups. The company’s approach is to be intentional and impactful with Entrepreneurship. Unlike any other company, they work intensively with the companies to get them into the best possible shape and refine entrepreneurship.

It is said that “Entrepreneurship is a journey, not a destination”. And this is where AXS CAPITAL can be your best companion for your business. AXS Capital is a real one-stop-shop for entrepreneurship. From start-up business funding, capital acquisitions, infusion of cash for your business to networking and other financial services, AXS Capital offers everything that can impact Entrepreneurship.

Always on the leading edge and cusp of new trends and inventions, AXS Capital has become a true pacesetter and a familiar name in the world of startups. Under the leadership of Mark Miller and the vision of he and James Johnson they have helped over 200 businesses, funded well over $25 million in loans that have brought a smile on every client's face. Month over month, since its founding, it has added a list of services to his repertoire, the benefits of which are being reaped by hundreds if not thousands of people around the world. From Business Incubator Community to Business strategy, , the benefits are reaped by over 200 businesses.

There have been various suggestions by industry leaders advocating companies to provide more transparent and comprehensive information on the dynamic restructuring of entrepreneurship. In 2017, Axs Capital started with the aim to make an impact on these businesses. AXS Capital is a business resource for startups with a lifespan of 0 to 5 years. They give businesses the tools they need to get started and develop as entrepreneurs. Axs Capital educates on financial literacy and the skills to get entrepreneurs on the road to success, from concept to the launch of a business.

Having built and invested in multiple businesses in the last four years, Axs Capital continues to mentor and guide startups across different areas. It lends free or low-cost workspace, mentorship, experience, access to investors, and in some cases working capital in the form of loans to help startup companies develop and thrive. Through AXS investment property service they fuel you with the funds to buy investment properties. AXS has services like Business strategy, Networking, Education as sometimes Knowing how to get from point A to point B can be a challenge, learning from others, and resourcing yourself will make all the difference.

They provide the value-add resources to lessen the pain and pitfalls of entrepreneurship. It also has a podcast, INSIDE AXS, a collective of entrepreneurs who are all looking for real success. They use it to highlight micro-businesses on how to create business credit, guides on how to learn the ins and outs of running a business, and more tips and hacks to help you boost your market. They advise on how to establish a company from the ground up, how to get business capital to help the company cash flow. Top market method and resource recommendations experts from different fields and industries provide free advice and mentorship with things you need to start a business.

Through a large network, the company has been able to leverage his power to provide services to the highest level of clients. Overall AXS Capital has a combined leadership experience of over 20 years. They have come a long way and now a Member of the Entrepreneurs Organization Inland Empire Chapter. AXS Capital network continues to help founders for the life of their company, and beyond. They also have individual mentor-on-startup feedback sessions and support via email available.

Public perception is like an iron gate, that somehow AXS Capital has developed the keys to open and close. Still, turning its Startup business into a full-fledged online accelerator massively expands AXS Capital’s footprint, creating a funnel for its core program while freely dispensing powerful entrepreneurship knowledge.

As the digital entrepreneurship climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that AXS Capital will be there, leading the charge.