Can not using protection while having oral sex put you at the risk of HIV and other STDs? This is a very important question related to sex. Contrary to popular belief, the answer is yes. Although oral sex is less likely to put you at the risk of Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) in comparison to penetrative sex, yet the possibility cannot be completely ruled out. Many STDs can pass from the genitals to the mouth and from the mouth to the bloodstream. Therefore, you can fall prey to many STDs including HIV from the genitals while having unprotected oral sex. This does not mean that you cannot enjoy oral sex. Rather plan thoroughly, talk to your partner and use protection. Why Are Some Women Reluctant to Receive Oral Sex? Here Are Some Physiological and Psychological Factors That Come In Play.

Should Protection Be Used While Having Oral Sex? What STI / STDs Can You Be At Risk of?

Like other forms of sexual activity, unprotected oral sex can also lead to infection/diseases (STI / STD). Many STI / STDs such as gonorrhoea, syphilis, herpes, chlamydia, HIV and HPV can spread from an infected person to their partner through sexual discharge into the mouth, throat, genitals and rectum. It all depends on the risk and type of infection and sexual activity. Therefore, it is advisable to use protection every time before engaging in any kind of sexual activity, so that you are protected.

Is it possible to get pregnant with oral sex?

The sperm is required to come in contact with the woman's egg for pregnancy. Apart from this, there is no other way to get pregnant. However, during oral sex, the sperm comes in contact with the body or mouth, but it does not reach the egg. In this way, it can be said that it is not possible for a person to become pregnant via oral sex.

The synopsis is: always use non-lubricated latex / polyurethane-based condoms when performing oral sex on the penis. At the same time, while going down on the vagina or anal oral sex, definitely use a dental dam. If a dental dam is not available, open a condom cut it into a square and apply it to your mouth to make a makeshift barrier.

