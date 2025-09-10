Is Zakir Naik Suffering From AIDS? Controversial Islamic Preacher Dismisses Viral Social Media Claims As Fake News

New Delhi, September 10: Speculations have been circulating widely on social media suggesting that controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has been diagnosed with AIDS. Messages claim that Naik, who has been residing in Malaysia since fleeing India in 2016 amid allegations of money laundering and inciting extremism, was hospitalised due to the illness. The messages further allege that his wife, Farhat Naik, and daughter, Zikra Naik, were also found to be HIV positive.

These posts have spread rapidly across platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook, prompting widespread discussion and concern among followers.

Is Zakir Naik Suffering From AIDS?

Social media user claims Zakir Naik is suffering from AIDS

However, these claims are false. Twitter's AI tool Grok stated that no credible news sources or official statements confirm that Zakir Naik or his family have HIV/AIDS. His official X (formerly Twitter) account, @drzakiranaik, continued to post normally on September 9, 2025, with no mention of health issues, indicating that the reports are baseless.

Zakir Naik himself dismissed the allegations, calling them “fake news” in statements to Free Malaysia Today and Malaysiakini on September 9, 2025. Through his lawyer, Akberdin Abdul Kadir, he confirmed that he is in good health and currently abroad. The lawyer also emphasized that there is no evidence supporting any HIV claims regarding his wife or daughter.

The incident highlights how unverified health rumors can quickly gain traction on social media. Experts and authorities caution users to rely on credible sources before sharing sensitive information.

Fact check

Claim : Zakir Naik diagnosed with AIDS, family also HIV positive. Conclusion : The viral claims linking Zakir Naik and his family to AIDS are false; he has denied the reports and confirmed he is in good health. Full of Trash Clean

