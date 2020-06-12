Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Hot Foreplay Tips: From Ice to Whipped Cream, Foods in Play with in the Bedroom for Maximum Pleasure and Intense Orgasm

Relationships Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 09:01 PM IST
Delicious Chocolate Syrup on Cocoa Cup (Photo Credits: unspalsh.com)

How do you make foreplay more exciting? If you are bored of the old, mundane routine, why don’t you introduce foods and fruits to intensify foreplay? For most couples, foreplay plays an important role in turning them on. Isn’t that kinda obvious though? The hotter the foreplay, the intense the orgasm. Coming back to foods and fruits, it’s time you move some of them from the kitchen straight into the bedroom! Introducing foods in the bedroom can amp up the mood and make things REALLY hot. Now, let’s take a look at foods to use during foreplay and make it one helluva experience. Hot Oral Sex Tips: Foods to Eat To Make Your Vagina Taste and Smell Super Good!

Whipped Cream

Now, this may sound cliché to you but it always works! Whipped cream can work wonders in the bedroom. Want to know how? Well, how does the idea of having whipped cream spread all over your abdomen, stomach and vagina while having your man lick it sound to you? Quite exciting, isn’t it?

Chocolate

Another kitchen item to incorporate in your sexual routine would be chocolate… maybe dark, because that’s how some of us like it! Pour dark melted chocolate all over his dick and balls and lick it slowly and steadily. Don’t forget to make eye contact with him all throughout!

Alcohol

Pour some beer on your naked breasts and let it flow all the way down to your calves and then feet and see him moaning and panting for more! You could make this even more exciting by asking him to lick the beer off of your feet, slowly moving upwards.

Ice

Ice isn’t exactly counted as food but it sure can add a lot of thrill in the bedroom. All you gotta do is tie him up… yes, you read that right! And then blindfold him. Start kissing his earlobes, neck while you have an ice cube running down his back. This will be more than enough to have his senses aroused. You could also try to have him rub ice cubes between your thighs and onto your clitoris to turn you on.

