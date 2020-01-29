Is it Okay to Have a Crush on Someone Else When You’re Already in a Relationship?

Infidelity (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is 2020 and even though the rules of dating have changed drastically, the one thing that still remains unchanged is True Love. As cliched as it may sound, if you do love someone truly, you wouldn’t fall in love with someone else, no matter how attractive they are. In an ideal world, there may be no chance of infatuations while you’re with someone, but in reality, we do tend to find someone more good looking slightly more attractive than our partner. Is Your Partner Cheating On You? Top Body Language Signs of Infidelity.

A user on Quora raised a query asking users if she should leave her boyfriend, who loves her dearly but also finds another girl highly attractive. So much so that he thinks about her a lot. In this situation, she is confused about whether to leave him or to stay around and wait for his phase to be over. What should she do? Difference Between Flirting and Cheating: 5 Signs That You Have Crossed the Line.

Like we mentioned earlier clearly, if you do love someone whole-heartedly, there wouldn’t be a slight chance for either of you to look for love, attention, care and respect from outside of the relationship. The fact that he thinks about another girl a lot means that she has been on his mind more than you have. And that is a clear indication that he is straying away from you. The reason could be anything.

Maybe you both do have a perfect relationship, but, despite that, he cannot stop thinking about someone else. And that means that he isn’t truly in love with you anymore. The reasons could vary and maybe he would open up to you if you have a conversation with him about this upfront.

There are cases when both partners are open about the other person finding someone more attractive than them and that’s natural. Whether you are in a relationship or no, you will come across people who you will grow fond of. However, it is up to you to decide where you want to look for that fulfilment for. In a stable relationship that you already are in or with a person who you’ve just met and found comparatively more attractive than your partner.