The portrayal of queer characters in mainstream movies has been minuscule. Their desires have always met with raised eyebrows. So, audiences were divided when “Badhaai Do” hit the theatres in 2022. The film explored the concept of ‘lavender marriages’ in India – a trend that has been a significant aspect among the queer community. That wasn’t the first time the audience was introduced to the concept. Even in the 2008-released “Fashion” by Madhur Bhandarkar, the director gave a subtle nod to the lavender marriage through the movie’s characters Rahul Arora (played by Samir Soni) and Janet Sequiera (played by Mughda Godse). Lavender marriages are more than just a buzzword, but a part of queer history dating back over a century. Born initially out of necessity, the term brings light to the complicated relationship between public perception and private truth, which some people choose to live with. A blend of convenience and concealment, lavender marriages are back on the rise with a slight change in the narrative. Let us explore the cultural and historical impact of heterosexual marriages and why it is still relevant among the LGBTQ+ community. Friendship Marriage — What Is It? Chinese Youth Turns To Growing Relationship Trend To Avoid Societal Pressure, Rules and Other Details About Union Without Romance Explained.

What Is Lavender Marriage?

For a brief context, a lavender marriage is a union between a man and a woman where at least one partner is a homosexual or bisexual, but the marriage is entered into for reasons other than romantic love. This means a person who is gay is trying to hide their sexual orientation, decides to marry a heterosexual person, with full consent and awareness, constitutes a lavender marriage. Sometimes, this marriage concept is also seen between gay partners, while giving society an image of a ‘traditional’ heterosexual family. Historically, these marriages were orchestrated to conceal the sexual orientations of those involved due to societal pressures and a lack of acceptance. What Is 'Floodlighting' in Dating? This New Relationship Trend Can Turn Your First Date Into an Emotional Rollercoaster.

Cultural and Historical Impact of Lavender Marriage

Lavender marriages have been present in the history of queer community and continue to exist to date. However, these heterosexual marriages rose to prominence during Hollywood’s golden age, when being openly queer could silence a career. For many LGBTQ+ actors, marrying someone of the opposite sex became a strategy and a conventional route to protect their image and avoid professional fallout. These marriages involved real people with complex and deeply personal choices in a world that wasn’t safe for them or willing to understand their choice to live authentically. Living openly as gay was considered taboo. In conservative communities, queer people often entered similar partnerships to avoid familial rejection or social ostracisation. The narrative began to shift in the decades following the 1960 Stonewall riots. Living Apart Together (LAT): Love, But in Separate Spaces, What Does This Relationship Trend Mean?

Lavender Marriages Among the Gen Zs and Millennials

The modern interpretation of lavender marriages, particularly among Gen Z and the millennials, seems different and goes beyond the LGBTQ+ spectrum. With skyrocketing economic costs, precarious job markets and a growing rejection of compulsory romance, they are embracing and reimagining these partnerships. There are increasing videos on TikTok and Instagram with people entering into lavender marriages to prioritise emotional intimacy, shared goals and companionship, without centring romance or sex. There are no one-said rules and dynamics in the modern lavender marriage. Some are entirely platonic, while others include emotional closeness or even co-parenting. Many also date or have romantic or sexual relationships outside the partnership. It is more about creating a structure that works for both individuals.

In a world where a lack of emotional intimacy and expression of authentic romance has become a growing concern, the modern lavender partnership seems a convenient way to share a foundation while still maintaining the traditional roots of marriage.

