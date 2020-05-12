Sex Positions with Clothes On: From the Coital Alignment to Doggy Style, Here's What You Must Try Tonight

Representational image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ever wondered if you could have sex WITH your clothes on? Well, the answer is yes! Sex is sure all about getting naked, sharing an intimacy but having sex with your clothes on can be quite an experience too. In case if you’re wondering if it will be as satisfying as having sex naked, well then the answer to that is a yes too. However, you gotta keep in mind that a lot of countries have banned having sex in public so make sure you’re trying this out indoors. Below are some sex positions to try with your clothes on. First-Time Sex Tips for Men: Guidelines for First Physical Relationship.

The Coital Alignment Position

The Coital Alignment Position is a type of Missionary position. All you gotta do is have your woman lay on the bed with her legs and thighs wrapped around your waist and hips. You will just have to let your penis out for penetration. This sex position will make penetration deeper and give an intense clitoral stimulation too. Include Props Like Whipped Cream and Couple Sex Toys to Spice Up Your Sex Life.

The Doggy Style

The Doggy Style is another sex position that can be tried with your clothes on. However, make sure that your woman is wearing a skirt or a dress instead of pants to make the penetration easier. As for you, again, this position would only require you to take your penis out of your pants for penetration.

Having Sex in a Chair

Caution: This can be slightly uncomfortable if the chair is not big enough to accommodate the two of you. Now, having sex in a chair will require the man to sit on it while the woman sits on him, facing him. Just when you’re both ready, all your man gotta do is unzip his pants to let the penetration happen. Having sex in a chair will require you to bump and grind so do make sure that you have solid support to avoid falling down.