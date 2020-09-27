Q. My husband and I are trying to have a child but for some reasons- unsuccessful each time. We cannot figure out if it is because of the sex positions or something else. For about one year we are trying to have sex every night with no success. We fear visiting an expert because we don't know where we are going wrong. My menstrual cycle is on time and thankfully our sex life is great. What can be the reason and what should I do to get pregnant faster?

Ans. If you are attempting to get pregnant you need to factor in a lot of things and not just sex positions. For some people getting pregnant is extremely easy and they don't even need to make a lot of effort. However, a lot of determinants work together for pregnancy. Let's take a look at some of them:

Ovulation

You must have sex within a day or so of ovulation. To track your ovulation period, you can use ovulation tracking apps and strips. Women usually start ovulating about 14 days after the first day of your last period.

Sex Position

If you attempt to conceive faster you can try Missionary, Doggy style, Legs on shoulders, Splitting bamboo and the anvil. Sex Positions For Getting Pregnant Faster: 4 Ultimate Kamasutra Sex Positions To Conceive Sooner and Have Multiple Orgasms.

Monthly Cycle

Keep a track of your monthly cycle and note your ovulation that occurs each month when an egg is released from one of the ovaries.

Consistency

Remember to follow the "fertile window" spans a six-day interval, the five days prior to ovulation and the day of it, according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. Try to have sex every time during this period.

Prenatal Vitamin

Women who are attempting to conceive must start taking prenatal vitamins before becoming pregnant to improve the chances of pregnancy.

It is also important to curb your smoking and drinking habits to increase the chances of pregnancy. Smoking and drinking are known to cause fertility problems in both women and men. Chemicals like nicotine and carbon monoxide are known to impact the reproductive system.

