Q. I a middle-aged male and I have slowly gone a little low on sex drive. While most of my friends suggest that I take viagra or other "sex pills" to improve my sex life, I refuse to take anything that's not natural into my system, especially for sex drive. My wife and I have been struggling with my low libido for a long time. Even when I watch XXX porn videos, I don't quickly get an erection. Are there natural ways to build libido? Please help me with some of the herbal and safe ways to boost my sex drive.

Ans. It is important to have a satisfying sex life. It doesn't just help you build good emotional health but also improved physical health. However, recently a lot of supplements and pills have come up in the market that claim to help boost your libido, erection and overall "sexual wellness" for example, horny goat weed to ginseng and maca, over-the-counter dietary supplements, viagra and others that also claim to have "natural" ingredients. A study analysed that the "introduction of sildenafil (Viagra) a decade ago has graphically demonstrated that some sexual problems can be eased. But it has also fed the misconception that every sexual difficulty can—and should—be cured by popping a pill." The idea is that often the sexual problems may be psychological and linked with issues like performance anxiety, etc. Therefore it is important to understand what exactly is causing the issue in your case. There are many natural ways to help boost libido, take a look at a few:

Try eating certain fruits

Little evidence supports the effectiveness of certain foods, but there’s no harm in experimenting. Figs, bananas, and avocados, for example, are considered libido-boosting foods, known as aphrodisiacs. But these foods also provide important vitamins and minerals that can increase blood flow to the genitals and promote a healthy sex life.

Try eating chocolate

Throughout history, chocolate has been a symbol of desire. Not just because of its delicious taste, but because of its power to improve sexual pleasure.

Boost your self-confidence

The way you feel about your body affects the way you feel about sex. An unhealthy diet and lack of exercise may cause you to have a poor self-image. These things can discourage you from having and enjoying sex.

meditate and relieve stress

No matter how healthy you are, being stressed out is going to affect your sex drive. Women are particularly susceptible to the effects stress can have on one’s sex life.

Keep your relationship in check

After you’ve had an argument with your partner, chances are you’re not in the mood to have sex. For women, sensing emotional closeness is important to sexual intimacy. That means unresolved conflicts can affect your sexual relationship.

