Sex Query Of The Week: Is Sexting and Exchanging Nudes With Someone Other Than My Partner Considered Cheating?

Q. I am in my early twenties and my boyfriend often remains busy with his schedule giving us very less time for having sex physically, we almost never have phone sex aka sexting because he doesn't like it and considers it fake. But I really love having phone sex whether it is simply sharing nudes or exchanging dirty sexts. However, until now I used to feel that it means nothing so it is harmless and I am at least not cheating my boyfriend. But very recently this guilt feeling has crept inside me wondering if I am betraying my boyfriend. I am planning to confront my partner, but should I or is it okay to sext with someone less without his knowledge? Sex Query of The Week: My Boyfriend Comes Too Soon While Having Sex! What Can He Do To Last Longer In Bed?

Ans. Cheating usually depends on what exactly is a deal-breaker between a couple. For example, for some people, flirting or even sexting with someone else, isn't a deal-breaker but having real sex is. Similarly, for some couples even talking to someone else in a flirty manner considered a deal-breaker. However, in your case, we are assuming that the two of you haven't decided what breaks the deal for the two of you, we can say that yes it is technically considered cheating and you should consider talking to your boyfriend about him.

Cheating really is a state of mind and if you already have another guy in your mind for something that you are not receiving from your partner, it will be considered as cheating. However, having said that, if you are feeling guilty and think that your relationship with another guy is nothing as compared to your current boyfriend, you should speak up and put everything on the table.

Sexting does give you the orgasmic feeling many people do orgasm to sexts or nudes, so technically we can call sexting virtual sex. However, if you want to save your relationship and are convinced you don't wanna continue with the other guy, you must discontinue talking to him and discuss this as a problem with your boyfriend.