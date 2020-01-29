Sex Tips: Do Men Feel Inadequate When Women Use a Vibrator During Sex?

Representational Image (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Some women prefer using a vibrator to orgasm while having sex with their partners. One such user on Reddit raised a valid query asking if men can feel inadequate when a woman does so. If one has to be real and honest, the answer to this question would be yes. A man’s ego and feelings, both will be extremely hurt if you use a vibrator while having sex with him. Simply because it will only give him the feeling that he isn’t enough for you. Sex Query of the Week: I Don't Enjoy Sex With My Boyfriend, What Do I Do?

Now since we are being practical about things here, another way of looking at this is the man being understanding towards your idea of experimenting. Obviously, it is going to be unsettling and uncomfortable for him the first time you bring up the idea of using a vibrator. But eventually, if he agrees and understands, maybe you could have this threesome without having him being mad at you. Can Your Vagina be Too Tight? Here’s What Makes Sex Painful for You.

However, using it every time while having sex can have adverse effects on your relationship. Your man will eventually become underconfident while having sex and might just want to not do it anymore. It will hurt his self- esteem and that’s not good for either of you. So, whatever you plan to do, think carefully before going ahead with the vibrator.

Using a vibrator can have several benefits. One of them is you coming earlier than usual. While having sex with him, it is understood that it is going to take longer for you to orgasm, and that’s how it is in most cases. But if you use a vibrator, his work will become automatically easier. And in the end, you both will be sexually satisfied. Isn’t that one of the primary reasons why people have sex?