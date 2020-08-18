While February may be the month of love because of Valentine's Day, August is Romance Awareness Month. The month doesn't just celebrate romance but also spreads awareness about the intense feeling of love. Romance is important but is highly underestimated. First, let's understand what does "romance" mean. If you go by the definition, romance is "a feeling of excitement and mystery associated with love." We've all felt that at some point in our life or the other and if we keep the consequences aside, the feeling in itself is great! The Romance Awareness aims at reminding people to check on their relationship, if the romance is still alive or if it needs a jump start!

Why Is Romance Important In Life?

Romance is different for each one of us. Some couples indulge in romance in traditional ways, while some have best friends like romance. Romance doesn't always have to be mushy. But no matter what form of romance you share with your partner it is important to take it a notch higher from time to time, no pressure though! It is always advised to rekindle romance by making efforts for your partner. There are many ways to bring the spark back into the relationship. Some unexpected excitement and surprises are always welcome. If you are looking for ways to relive the romance with your significant other, here are a few ways:

Plan a Surprise Trip: Take them to a destination they would enjoy! Surprise them by planning the trip according to them.

Prepare Breakfast in Bed For Your Partner: Wake them up sweetly with some amazing breakfast in bed! Go ahead make them what they like and see them open their eyes with a smile.

Plan a Whole Day Around Them: Plan a day off around them. Include activities they like or just let them relax.

Massage Day: Who does like to unwind a day with some amazing massage? Book a spa for a couple massage, or if you are good at it, go ahead and give it to your partner.

At the end of the day, it is the dedication that matters. So go ahead and think of creative ways to try something fun this month! Just let them know that you're there for them. Life's too short.

