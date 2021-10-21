Ronnie is a graduate of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Due to a lack of proper coaching, Ronnie did not know what to do upon graduation, and as a result, he tried sales jobs in different industries to make decent money.

However, the role did not augur well with him due to a lack of adequate knowledge, direction and goals, which are crucial in sealing deals in sales roles. Failure to meet his targets of generating wealth through his sales job made Ronnie feel demoralized; thus, he relinquished his search for a sales job.

Charged by an inner drive to succeed, Ronnie started admiring people in his environment who had succeeded. He began questioning where and how people with vehicles and apartments had acquired such fortunes, which sparked his desire to launch into business.

Entering The Business World

After quitting his sales job, Ronnie was requested to invest $500 in his friend, and he accepted the offer by taking a loan and injecting it into the venture. Lack of coaching on duly following due diligence before investing in this new business-led Ronnie to lose the entire capital after six months to a well-organized scam.

Trapped in a catch-22 situation, Ronnie contemplated escaping to avoid paying the debt, but he feared risking being jailed; thus, he paid off the debt and relocated to Singapore to start afresh from square one.

While in Singapore, Ronnie Ooi delved into digital marketing, and he looked for a mentor to navigate him in that new venture. To hone his marketing skills, he also attended online marketing classes to master the art of sales, marketing, psychology, persuasion and influence.

This visionary entrepreneur grasped the marketing concept and was able to generate decent money; he has also climbed the success ladder, and currently, he is a sales coach and an agency owner.

You can also make it in your sales career through proper training, coaching, determination, and focus. You only need to take a bold step as Ronnie did, gather enough skills needed, be persistent, and success will find you on your way.

Climb Your Ladder Of Success

Ronnie is a sales coach for agency owners, and he has been selling for a marketing agency for about five years. During this period, Ronnie Ooi has helped his agency grow from $5M to $9M in two years.

Ronnie has tested and proven coaching skills for five years, unlike other sales coaches who are ill-versed with hands-on marketing skills. An experience is a crucial tool for you to succeed in your career.

Ronnie has had to overcome many challenges to rise to his current level, the most notable being rejection by clients and embarrassment, especially when clients could ask him difficult questions that he could not answer. He, however, did not give up; those challenges only made him grow strong.

For you to succeed, you need to persevere even in difficult moments.

Wrapping Up

Therefore, to be an effective sales coach, have a good mastery of the art of marketing, having an experienced mentor, persistence and focus are key components that have helped Ronnie Ooi tower high in his career; you can also apply these qualities in your career because they are a proven approach to success.