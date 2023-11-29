When it comes to your skin and overall appearance, turning back the clock is no easy feat. That’s why the science behind anti-aging is constantly evolving. Breakthroughs are happening all the time, and it’s no secret as to why. There will always be a market for anti-aging products, since aging is inevitable.

But the ways in which we erase visible signs of aging are always changing as new discoveries are being made. Here are six of the latest scientific breakthroughs in anti-aging research and what you should know about them.

1. Personalized Medicine

Every person is unique. From the way you look down to every last detail of your personality, you are different from anyone else. The same thing can be said about your body and the dynamics of your health. Obviously, everyone has a different health history. But beyond that, what may help to slow the aging process for one person may not work well for another. This is why the study of personalized medicine has become so important as scientists make new anti-aging discoveries.

Since there’s a huge difference in how people age, everyone requires different treatments. But the majority of people don’t have extensive knowledge on anti-aging skincare ingredients, which makes shopping for a personalized regimen difficult. Fortunately, telemedicine is very accessible to just about anyone, making it easy to get your hands on personalized prescription skincare. After a consultation, a health care provider can recommend the right skin care product for you.

2. NAD+ Boosters

Plug it into a search engine or even the search bar on TikTok and you’ll see the buzz surrounding NAD+ boosters. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD+, is not a medicine but a molecule found in the body. It’s vital for energy production and many other critical bodily functions. As you age, NAD+ levels decrease, which plays a role in signs of aging.

Unfortunately, maintaining or increasing levels of NAD+ isn’t as simple as taking a magic pill. You can’t take it as an oral supplement since it won’t survive digestion. Instead, you must take a precursor like nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN). NMN is a form of vitamin B3, and when you take it, it turns into NAD+ in the body. So far, in humans, NAD+ has been shown to improve exercise performance and offer anti-inflammatory effects. There’s still a lot of research to be done, but the hype is real surrounding this promising breakthrough discovery.

3. CRISPR-Based Gene Therapy

The discovery of gene editing has unlocked a world of possibilities that can be life-altering for so many (literally). Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology is used to selectively modify DNA. Being able to target specific genes and ‘edit’ them makes it possible to treat age-related diseases. This can be done by correcting mutations or by disrupting genes that cause specific diseases.

In mouse studies, gene therapy has been shown to treat vascular aging, diabetic complications, and to revitalize the immune system. Still, additional research is required to determine if gene therapy can truly improve health and longevity in humans. There are also a few ethical considerations to make with this tech, since it’s been a little controversial. Nevertheless, it’s a promising discovery for disease treatment.

4. Stem Cell Therapies

The use of stem cells in modern regenerative medicine began decades ago. However, the study of stem cells as a means to treat visible signs of aging is very new. The use of stem cells to fight the natural aging process has gained traction recently, and it’s easy to see why. What researchers already know about stem cells is that they promote a repair response for diseased or dysfunctional tissue. So, what does this have to do with aging?

Over time, natural wear and tear happens to the body’s existing stem cells. This speeds up the natural aging process. The use of ‘youthful’ human stem cells can revive existing cells and, in turn, reverse the effects of aging. There are various benefits of stem cell therapies for aging, including decreased pain, increased strength and mobility, and more. While stem cell therapy may not be the ‘cure’ to aging, it can certainly slow down the process based on what we know.

5. Exosome Therapy

Exosome therapy is an area of research and development in the field of regenerative medicine. Exosomes are small vesicles released by various cell types, including stem cells, and they contain various bioactive molecules. This therapy has gained attention for its potential to treat various medical conditions. Some studies have suggested that exosomes may have therapeutic properties related to anti-inflammatory and regenerative effects. These properties could potentially benefit the skin and help with signs of aging.

This therapy could promote angiogenesis, which is the formation of blood vessels. Improved blood supply means more oxygen and nutrients will be delivered to the skin. Another advantage is improved collagen production. Collagen improves skin elasticity, which prevents your skin from sagging and having wrinkles. That said, the effectiveness and safety of exosome therapy for skin rejuvenation are still under investigation, and more research is needed to establish its clinical use.

6. Peptide Therapies

Peptides are short chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. Peptides are amino acids that are necessary for making up certain proteins that the skin needs. The main proteins that are absolutely vital and needed by the skin are elastin and collagen. Products that help boost collagen and elastin production have been around for several years. Only recently have scientists begun to uncover the power of peptide therapies as a treatment for aging.

Peptide therapy is the use of amino acid treatments to improve health and achieve younger-looking skin. Although there are products to boost collagen and elastin production, peptide therapy is a much more modern, advanced treatment. It gives the body exactly what it needs to do what it’s meant to do. You can take advantage of peptide therapy using a cream, oral medication, injection, nasal spray, or foam application.

Uncovering the science behind youth — it’s a long-term project with no end date. Both scientists and consumers will always be looking for ‘the next best thing’ when it comes to anti-aging products. But if you stay on top of the latest discoveries, you can treat signs of aging, both existing and potential. So, stay up-to-date on the latest scientific breakthroughs — it could be the key to sustaining a youthful appearance.