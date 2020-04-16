Shaurya Sanadhya Tulshyan Talks About Her Dream of Launching a Fashion Label and the Birth of Her Skincare Brand ‘Aryam’

Shaurya Sanadhya Tulshyan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dreams do turn into reality when you dare to dream. It is all about perseverance, a focused vision and dedication towards work. Shaurya Sanadhya Tulshyan brought her dream into reality with launching ‘Label Shaurya Sanadhya’. However, her life has been truly an inspiring tale. With a degree in Bachelor of Commerce to trying her hand in modelling and acting, Shaurya was also selected in the Indian Air Force after she cleared AFCAT and SSB. It was after she completed her MSc in Economics and worked in an MNC for a year, she decided to just fulfil her dream by starting something of her own. Her love for fashion, beauty and lifestyle saw the inception of her YouTube channel ‘Shaurya Sanadhya’ after which she started another channel by her name. Things pretty much changed since then as her content was widely loved by everyone on YouTube.

Shaurya’s love for creativity goes way back to her school and college days when she participated in beauty contests like Miss Pune and Femina Miss India. Moreover, she got much involved into fashion when she walked the ramp for renowned designers like Rohit Bal, Nivedita Saboo, Shivani Kullar among others. Cherishing memories about her the launch of her fashion label, she said, “I still remember for our first product shoot, we rented out a studio but did not have the budget for a photographer. At that time, my fiancé Amit helped in clicking pictures and my parents helped me with lighting and arranging outfits. With a lot of trials and errors, today we have built a workspace of our own and I am happy that my dream of launching a fashion label became a reality.”

Being a fashion and beauty influencer, Shaurya always interacted with her followers. That’s when she got introduced to the regular skincare problems the teenagers faced. Well, this saw the blogger establish another brand named ‘Aryam’ along with her husband Amit. The brand name which is an amalgamation of the blogger and her husband’s name was started at the ground level by manufacturing herbal products free from all chemicals. “My father-in-law, who has great knowledge of ayurveda, and medicinal plants helped us in curating the essential products. The brand which started as an experiment to venture into something new turned out to be a massive success”, Shaurya stated. Calling both the brands as her babies, she further added, “Hard work never goes in vain. Amit has always been beside me like a rock and we have beautifully carved the paths for these two brands.” To know more about the influencer, visit her Instagram page which goes by the name ‘@shauryasanadhya’.