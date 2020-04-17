Social Media Marketing Agency Owner and Author Mahiri Takai Is Launching His Next Book ‘Octavia’s Portal’

Social Media Marketing Agency Owner and Author Mahiri Takai (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Have you ever met, read, or heard about people who are always pushing hard to become this world a better and fruitful place? Well, you may likely have come across such people. And today, we are going to talk about the inspiring story about a person who is devoting his time to spread awareness about the importance of establishing resourceful connections and his plans. By profession, Mahiri Takai is a children’s book author and digital marketing agency owner. He authored a best-selling children’s book series, known as ‘The Adventures of Fishboy.’ One of the major things that inspired him to write books is the difficulty he faced during parenthood.

He believes that if someone mistreats your children or if something bad happened with them, you must talk with them sincerely and with a sensitive mindset. In the long-term, Mahiri wants to leave a great legacy for their children by publishing books that can answer each question. In the coming Friday, he plans to release the second series of his book called ‘Octavia’s Portal.’ Talking about the book it will help children understand the differences between humans and how to develop better relationships. By launching the book, Mahiri hopes that his children understand the meaning of true love and compassion towards each other.

They should not judge each other in any direct or indirect way.

According to him, these book series are full of lightheartedness, which remains perfect in today’s time. He is in the favor that we all need to be loved, accepted, and care for, no matter our religion or caste. He and his wife Chearonne Allen initially started writing as a hobby. However, as they dive

deeper into the world of blogging and writing, they thought that they could do something useful with these skills. A fire lite in him to help others and understand their problems. He is a serial entrepreneur and the owner of the first blacked digital marketing agency and co- work space in Dallas, Texas. The company has a massive area of over 14,000 square feet situated at the center of Downtown Dallas.

Through his business, he is responsible for spreading the brand value and message to the right audience. He and his team assist brands all over the world to achieve their online presence goals. He understands the true value and importance of a solid social media branding plan. Whether you’re a non-profit organization, small, or big, to connect with the right audience on a personal level, you must have an active social media presence on the internet. His professional life’s mission and vision are to help everyone understand, establish, and build their personal, unique online dream brand in the most powerful and effective way.

With his published and upcoming book, he hopes to connect with many like-minded elite groups of motivated authors to create a healthy community. He wants to teach what he learned in the past few years in the digital marketing sector, how he achieved everything, and spread its awareness all over the world. People like Mahiri Takai are the ones through which this world is still a great place to live. It’s because of such people we’re able to learn new things at the lowest possible price without any issues. He only desires and wants his children to overcome any fear and conquer all the struggles in life, whatever it might be.