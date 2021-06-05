With so many negative and sorrowful events occurring throughout the world, people are desperate for something motivational and inspiring to uplift their mood and fill up with positive energy. Luckily, there are hundreds of thousands of movies and feature films we can watch and simply entertain ourselves. However, the development of various social media platforms led to the popularization of shorter video clips and people are more likely to watch videos posted on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok rather than go to an actual movie theatre. If you are looking for an inspirational YouTube channel, SoulSnack might be the right option for you.

SoulSnack is a new YouTube channel that managed to gain over 65k subscribers in just 4 months. By producing and sharing around 20 videos about life, health, business, and relationships, SoulSnack reached more than 11 million views. They keep adding 2-3 videos per week and the chances that the channel will start growing even faster are pretty high.

SoulSnack: Videos for Passion, Purpose, and Positivity

SoulSnack was created with the aim to not only entertain people but also teach them life lessons by telling real-life stories. 5- to 10-minute that are written and produced by Marcus Freemont feature actors and actresses who do their best to share awareness of various social issues, including those related to racists, sexists, gold-diggers, abusers, bullies, spoiled teens, and wealthy people. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic going on, the channel also features videos emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask and keeping social distance.

As you may have noticed, SoulSnackStudios is a fast-growing channel with an audience from all around the world. You might be wondering how the studio managed to gain so many views and subscribers in just a couple of months. The main reason for this is that the entire SoulSnack team is oriented toward offering high-quality videos that could potentially change the viewers’ perspectives on various aspects of life for the better. Besides, the content is totally family-friendly, making it much easier for parents to educate their kids on some of the most influential social issues.

The content offered by SoulSnack is very unique and carries meaningful messages, teaches life lessons, shares inspiring stories, and just encourages people of all ages to be better versions of themselves.