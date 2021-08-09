One of the most brutal battles a person can face is addiction. Garrett Diamantides knows a thing or two about this, having overcome substance abuse himself. To give back to others facing this enormous struggle, he founded Southeast Addiction Center. Along with co-owners Nick Diamantides and Ryan Welch, Garrett gives people a chance to reclaim their lives.

With two locations in Norcross, GA, and Nashville, TN, Southeast Addiction Center is a joint commission (JCAHO) accredited drug rehab center licensed by the state of Georgia. Its services include alcohol and drug detox, outpatient programs, sober living, partial hospitalization, and medication-assisted treatments. Yet, going through any of these programs is only half the battle. Garrett Diamantides fights the other half every day as he has been sober for 15 years and shares five tips to overcome addiction.

Deciding to Change

You must decide to change your behavior; no one else can do it for you. Once you have made this decision, set the goal you want to achieve. While cutting out a harmful substance entirely is the healthiest choice, some people might not elect this option. Reducing detrimental behaviors is a significant improvement in itself, such as cutting back to just one drink a day or setting up a strict budget to get impulsive buying under control.

Preparing to Change

People have to set themselves up for success by removing substances and triggers from their surroundings. Depending on the type of addiction, this includes purging porn, stockpiles of junk food, credit cards, and alcohol. It can also involve distancing yourself from certain people. Garrett called recovery a lonely road, which can make the process even more challenging.

Quitting the Addictive Behavior

While some people find quitting a harmful behavior liberating, others find it painful, frustrating, difficult, and even demeaning. People usually find new facets of their personalities while quitting, which can be a positive or negative experience. Garrett has seen people become depressed or be on the verge of relapse during recovery. Thus, he understands the importance of seeking treatment for these issues if they surface.

Coping with Withdrawal

Withdrawal can be a painful and challenging process. Before starting a treatment program, Garrett advises people to speak with their doctor to determine the best treatment option for their condition. Physical withdrawal symptoms from substances like alcohol and heroin can be severe and even life-threatening. Luckily, these symptoms are generally short-term, but some can last for years.

Avoiding Relapse

Cravings are a leading cause of relapse. A way to avoid cravings is to remove triggers and form relationships with people who support your recovery. Part of being sober is controlling your behavior, and this can be the biggest challenge of all. It helps to have a plan so you are prepared to deal with potential relapse before it happens.

Garrett has been through the recovery process, so he fully understands the advice he is giving people. With Southeast Addiction Center, he gives them a top-notch facility to begin their journey to recovery. Having walked down this difficult path himself, he isn’t afraid to discuss the more demanding aspects of recovery. One of the most essential parts of the process is honesty.