Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Young Sufi Talent Bringing a Fresh Perspective to the Genre

Sudhir Yaduvanshi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Talent is rare but finding one in many is a blessing for any industry. In essence, Sudhir Yaduvanshi graced India as one of the top contenders at The Voice of India, which was hosted on Star Plus. His story begins with an ordinary individual who did not recognise his talent before auditioning for this show. His attempt to try left the judges astounded by his high-pitched voice. The legendary Sir A.R. Rahman applauded his performance comparing his voice quality to be better than Sukhwinder Singh, himself.

Sudhir Yaduvanshi excels in Sufi tunes, Bollywood music, a few Punjabi and Folk music in addition to doing covers of the latest Pop songs in India. He is an emerging sensation and has mesmerized the audience with his voice in more than 400 shows. He is the lead singer of the ‘Maya Bazaar Band’. Yaduvanshi started his journey in Wazirabad, right from his school and college days by partaking in various shows and competitions. He aspires to keep the spirit of soul and Sufi music alive which has apparently lost its essence in the country. Highly idolising the likes of Kailash Kher, he considers himself lucky to be selected in Pritam Sir’s world record which hosted thousands of participants on one stage in Mumbai. This was included in the Guinness Book of World Records as an assembling of 1047 singers from all over India.

He is an all-rounder who was keen on pursuing Cricket while growing up as well. He idolised Sir Sachin Tendulkar and had wished to play for India one day. Even though he changed his career paths, his appreciation for the legends of cricket remains strong to this day. His choice to pursue singing gifted him the position of a Prime Singer for the National award-winning filmmaker Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army - Azadi Ke Liye. It was an attempt to pay tribute to the forgotten heroes of the ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ at a musical event held on the 24th of January, at Tulip Star in Mumbai. The web series garnered a lot of acclaims not just in India, but also across nearly 200 countries in the world on its launch. It is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Sudhir Yaduvanshi is highly regarded for his melodious pitch that expresses his love for music. His management team and fellow singers share his repertoire and appreciate his talent. In the last two years, he has worked hard to make a name for himself in the Bollywood industry and was even appreciated by singer Armaan Malik, who dedicated the song ‘Phool Barso’ for him. He has shared the stage with Harshdeep Kaur, Gurudas Mann, Neha Kakkar and a few other popular singers in the Bollywood industry.

Unlike most artists today, Yaduvanshi showcases a hunger for learning and his passion for Sufi music is bound to take him places. This young talent is winning hearts in India and is all set to make the world swoon with his performances alongside his Maya Bazaar Band.