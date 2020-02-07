Sumit Mallabade: First and the Only Indian Clash YouTuber Who Has Attended Warrior Championship League

Sumit Mallabade (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Can you imagine playing games online can make you famous on the social media platform, and it can give you earning too? More than 75% of people in the world from every age would have played video games online and in-game zones. But out of that, how many today have made a big name? The answer is very few in this field also you need a sharp brain to beat the best. India in the past decade or so are becoming more video game-friendly many big names enjoy playing games online. Our most of the cricket players like Dhoni and all are game lovers. It's a new way of spending time when you are free at home.

Sumit Mallabade young teenager making India proud on the world stage with his game is playing capability. Yes, you might feel weird whats good online playing games? And how can you become famous by playing online games and all? Well, we are living in a world of technology and games are part of our society. Every age of people play today's games. Games like Clash of Clans, Pubg and all have made a huge place in everyone's mobile, Laptop, desktops. When you talk about games and clash of clan the name which you will hear most in India is of Sumit Mallabade. Pune born star is a renowned name in the gaming world. He has the most number of followers online on every social media platform.

Sumit Mallabade is a famous YouTuber of India. He is the first Indian clash Youtuber who has to attend Warrior championship league, world finals in Hamburg Germany. Feel proud that he is the first Indian Youtuber to receive Developer access from Supercell Company. He is the only Youtuber to reach 500 to 700k subscribers and only Youtuber to get 3-star attacker in superfast. Sumit Mallabade is the only Indian Youtuber to Featured in the game ( Clash of Clans ). He Broke all clash Youtubers views records. First clash Youtuber in the world to reach 14,000 live watching in stream